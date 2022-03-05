Salinui - Arrow trend indicator, without delay and redrawing, is used by traders in trend strategies in trading in financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). The indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.





Select the Size and Length parameters for each tool individually. If the parameter is too large then there will be no signals.





The tool, at least, deserves attention for the accuracy of signals and intuitiveness. Increasing the Size parameters increases the number of signals, but increases the accuracy. If all the parameters of the indicator are successfully configured, it turns out to pick up excellent combinations of signals. Works on all instruments and all timeframes.