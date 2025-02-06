Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4

The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences.

Key Features:

Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart.

SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator.

Adjustable parameters to control SAR step, maximum values, and signal delay.

Ideal for Traders:

Those seeking a reliable trend-following system.

Users who prefer customizing and testing their setups for better performance.

Logic Behind the Indicator

The Mountain Guard Indicator employs a classic SAR (Stop and Reverse) methodology as its foundation, coupled with advanced delay and filtering mechanisms.

Parabolic SAR:

SAR values are calculated with adjustable step and maximum parameters.

This ensures signals adapt to market volatility and provide smoother transitions.

Bars Delay:

A configurable delay (default: 10 bars) is included to avoid frequent signal generation, reducing false entries.

Signal Buffers:

Dedicated buffers for buy and sell signals. These signals are calculated based on SAR trend shifts.

Buy signals occur when the SAR flips below the price.

Sell signals occur when the SAR flips above the price.

Dynamic Logging:

Enables detailed logs for advanced users who wish to backtest or debug the performance.

Your Next Step

Visit my profile for more expert advisors and indicators that cater to different trading needs. If you need support or customization, feel free to contact me directly via message.

Special Price: Only $65 – a small investment for a powerful tool you can optimize for your trading strategy.



