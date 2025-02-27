MAs combo EA

  • Experts
  • Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini

    Dora Nafwa Mwabini

    Every Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator I release comes with a free access window before any pricing is applied —it’s my way of giving back and connecting with fellow traders.

    If you find value in what I build, awesome. If you have feedback, even better. Let’s grow smarter together.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Product Description: MA Crossover EA 

The MA Crossover EA  is a robust and fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA is ideal for traders looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, as it eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution of trading strategies.

Key Features

Trailing Stop for Risk Management:

    • The EA includes a trailing stop feature that locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

    • The trailing stop activates after a specified number of pips in profit ( InpTrailingActivationPips ) and trails the price by a specified distance ( InpTrailingStopPips ).

  2. Fixed Stop Loss:

    • Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss ( InpStopLossPips ), ensuring that losses are limited.

  3. Money Management:

    • The EA includes a lot size normalization function to ensure that the lot size is within the broker's allowed range.

    • It also checks for sufficient free margin before opening a trade, preventing margin-related errors.

  4. Equity-Based Stop:

    • The EA stops trading if the account equity triples, protecting profits and preventing over-trading.

  5. Flexible Input Parameters:

    • The EA is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust key parameters such as MA periods, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and more.

Advantages

  1. Fully Automated:

    • The EA runs 24/5, automatically scanning the market for trading opportunities and executing trades without manual intervention.

  2. Disciplined Trading:

    • By following a strict set of rules, the EA eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution.

  3. Versatile:

    • The EA can be used on any currency pair and time frame, making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles.

  4. Risk Management:

    • With features like stop loss, trailing stop, and equity-based stop, the EA prioritizes risk management and capital preservation.

  5. Easy to Use:

    • The EA is easy to install and configure, even for beginners. Simply attach it to a chart, set your parameters, and let it run.  

How to Use

  1. Install the EA:

    • Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4.

  2. Set Parameters:

    • Adjust the input parameters according to your trading preferences.

  3. Run the EA:

    • Enable automated trading and let the EA execute trades automatically.

  4. Monitor Performance:

    • Regularly review the EA's performance and adjust parameters as needed.

Conclusion

The MA Crossover EA is a powerful and reliable trading tool that combines technical indicators with robust risk management features. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA can help you achieve consistent results in the forex market. Buy it today and experience the benefits of automated trading!


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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