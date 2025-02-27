MAs combo EA
- Experts
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Dora Nafwa MwabiniEvery Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator I release comes with a free access window before any pricing is applied —it’s my way of giving back and connecting with fellow traders.
If you find value in what I build, awesome. If you have feedback, even better. Let’s grow smarter together.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Description: MA Crossover EA
The MA Crossover EA is a robust and fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA is ideal for traders looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, as it eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution of trading strategies.
Key Features
Trailing Stop for Risk Management:
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The EA includes a trailing stop feature that locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
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The trailing stop activates after a specified number of pips in profit ( InpTrailingActivationPips ) and trails the price by a specified distance ( InpTrailingStopPips ).
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Fixed Stop Loss:
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Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss ( InpStopLossPips ), ensuring that losses are limited.
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Money Management:
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The EA includes a lot size normalization function to ensure that the lot size is within the broker's allowed range.
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It also checks for sufficient free margin before opening a trade, preventing margin-related errors.
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Equity-Based Stop:
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The EA stops trading if the account equity triples, protecting profits and preventing over-trading.
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Flexible Input Parameters:
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The EA is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust key parameters such as MA periods, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and more.
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Advantages
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Fully Automated:
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The EA runs 24/5, automatically scanning the market for trading opportunities and executing trades without manual intervention.
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Disciplined Trading:
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By following a strict set of rules, the EA eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution.
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Versatile:
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The EA can be used on any currency pair and time frame, making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles.
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Risk Management:
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With features like stop loss, trailing stop, and equity-based stop, the EA prioritizes risk management and capital preservation.
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Easy to Use:
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The EA is easy to install and configure, even for beginners. Simply attach it to a chart, set your parameters, and let it run.
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Install the EA:
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Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4.
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Set Parameters:
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Adjust the input parameters according to your trading preferences.
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Run the EA:
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Enable automated trading and let the EA execute trades automatically.
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Monitor Performance:
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Regularly review the EA's performance and adjust parameters as needed.
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Conclusion
The MA Crossover EA is a powerful and reliable trading tool that combines technical indicators with robust risk management features. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA can help you achieve consistent results in the forex market. Buy it today and experience the benefits of automated trading!