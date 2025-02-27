MAs combo EA

Product Description: MA Crossover EA

The MA Crossover EA is a robust and fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA is ideal for traders looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, as it eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution of trading strategies.

Key Features

Trailing Stop for Risk Management :

The EA includes a trailing stop feature that locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

The trailing stop activates after a specified number of pips in profit ( InpTrailingActivationPips ) and trails the price by a specified distance ( InpTrailingStopPips ). Fixed Stop Loss: Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss ( InpStopLossPips ), ensuring that losses are limited. Money Management: The EA includes a lot size normalization function to ensure that the lot size is within the broker's allowed range.

It also checks for sufficient free margin before opening a trade, preventing margin-related errors. Equity-Based Stop: The EA stops trading if the account equity triples, protecting profits and preventing over-trading. Flexible Input Parameters: The EA is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust key parameters such as MA periods, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and more.

Advantages

Fully Automated: The EA runs 24/5, automatically scanning the market for trading opportunities and executing trades without manual intervention. Disciplined Trading: By following a strict set of rules, the EA eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution. Versatile: The EA can be used on any currency pair and time frame, making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Risk Management: With features like stop loss, trailing stop, and equity-based stop, the EA prioritizes risk management and capital preservation. Easy to Use: The EA is easy to install and configure, even for beginners. Simply attach it to a chart, set your parameters, and let it run.

Install the EA: Attach the EA to a chart in MetaTrader 4. Set Parameters: Adjust the input parameters according to your trading preferences. Run the EA: Enable automated trading and let the EA execute trades automatically. Monitor Performance: Regularly review the EA's performance and adjust parameters as needed.

Conclusion

The MA Crossover EA is a powerful and reliable trading tool that combines technical indicators with robust risk management features. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA can help you achieve consistent results in the forex market. Buy it today and experience the benefits of automated trading!



