Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trendmeister

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT Trendmeister indicator

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, indices, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be carried out on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, trading can be scalping, intraday, or medium-term, long-term.

The indicator serves as the basis for opening deals SFT Trendmeister

It determines the direction of the trend and is colored in the appropriate color, as well as built-in audio and visual alerts about trend changes.

You can trade using this one indicator.

And at the end of the article there are links to the indicator with a description and the possibility of free testing, as well as a video review of its capabilities.

Installation and configuration

For more information on how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube at video tutorials.

The settings described in this manual are specified for the GBPUSD currency pair.

For other instruments, additional adjustment of the indicator parameters may be required.

With a little experimentation, you can choose the settings for any trading instrument.





Trading with the SFT Simple Trend Oscillator indicator

Indicator settings



Trendmeister Period - 14;

- 14; Chart Depth - 1000;

- 1000; Alert Sound - true;

- true; Alert Message - true;

- Alert Email - false;

- false; Alert Mobile - false;

Trading rules

The appearance of a line of a certain color is a signal to open the corresponding deal, and when the line disappears or the color changes, the deal should be closed.

Trades are opened immediately after the candle closes with a colored line.

When a red line appears, open Sell or Put (for options) When blue appears lines to open Buy or Call (for options)



The direction of the trades to be opened must correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.

If you are trading on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively

Exit from the transaction is carried out on the opposite signal (see the picture). You can also exit on the established SL and TP orders.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and make TP equal from 1 to 2 SL sizes. This indicator has worked well when used together with a free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow





It is recommended to work with this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers who have no problems with withdrawing the earned funds.

It is desirable that the company has ECN, NDD, STP or PRO accounts with a small spread and low commission per trade.

Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to study the reviews of your broker on the Internet.





Well, if you have any difficulties with choosing a company, then here you can find reliable and proven brokers.

These companies can be trusted.

Throughout the long experience of cooperation with them, no problems arose.

Always adequate trading conditions, high-quality support and quick withdrawals.

Choose any of them: THE LIST IS HERE





Try our other indicators as well,

among which there are completely free, as well as paid, but with the possibility of free self-testing.

You can find a complete list of our products here:



SFT Official







Indicator and its overview:

Indicator SFT Trendmeister : https://mql5.com/8bh36

: Video review of the SFT Trendmeister indicator : https://youtu.be/YB7SKulWbQ0







We wish you stable and profitable trade!

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