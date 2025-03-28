EurowaveFX

FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: H4
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Trading Recommendations

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe H4
Brokers Any, with low spreads recommended
Minimum Deposit 200 USD or equivalent

