EurowaveFX
- Experts
- Fabio Sorrentino
- Version: 1.0
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free.
Recommendations
- Timeframe: H4
- Symbol: EURUSD
- An Ecn broker is always recommended
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
Trading Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|H4
|Brokers
|Any, with low spreads recommended
|Minimum Deposit
|200 USD or equivalent
