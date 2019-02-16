PZ Stochastic EA MT5

This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode.

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Easy to use and supervise

It implements three different entry strategies

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Filter trading by hours and weekdays



Built-in money management

NFA/FIFO compliant



The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will:

Trade when the Stochastic Indicator is oversold or overbought

Trade main and signal line crosses at oversold and overbought levels

Trade all main and signal line crosses

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade

Input Parameters

Stochastic Settings - Enter your desired stochastic input parameters.

Trading Settings - Select the oversold/overbought values, trading direction and trading scenarios to trade.

Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.

Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.







Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.