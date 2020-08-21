TrendFollowMT Free

TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point.

Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size.

Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk.


Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01).

Paid version: Link


Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4)

Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current time frame, suggest time frame: H1)

Addition position:  RSI (suggest time frame: H4) and Pin bar(suggest time frame: D1)


Warning

  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

  • Martingale System is at high risk.


Parameters:

  • magicNum - Magic Number
  • comment - Comment for the trade
  • maxslippage - Maximum Slippage
  • maxSpread - Maximum Spread allow to trade
  • mTP - Target Profit in Money
  • mSL - Stop loss in Money
  • initial lot size - initial lot size (locked at Free version, 0.01lot)
  • lot Multiplier - lot size multiplier when add other position, if 2, initial lot = 0.01, the lot size of first additional position = 0.02, lot size of  second additional position = 0.04
  • maxOrder - Maximum position number
  • TrendFilter TimeFrame
  • Enable TrendFilter - ADX 
  • ADX Period
  • Enable TrendFilter - zzFibo
  • zzFibo look back period
  • RSI Entry 
  • RSI period(Entry)
  • Pin Bar Entry
  • Tail(Entry) size - between 0.01 - 0.99
  • RSI Add Position
  • PinBar Add Position TimeFrame
  • RSI period(Add Order)
  • PinBar Add Position
  • PinBar Add Position TimeFrame
  • Tail(Add Order) size  - between 0.01 - 0.99


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4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
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TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
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zfqzfq68
48
zfqzfq68 2023.04.20 03:56 
 

Placing orders in multiples is recommended only for the same variety. Placing orders in the same multiples has resulted in significant losses. If this is not changed, this EA cannot be used, otherwise it will cause significant losses.

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:22 
 

Can't be optimised.

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