Pips Day Master
- Indicators
-
Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
indicator for trading in the forex markets and others.
Complete absence of redrawing.
recommendations and with default period.
conservative trading method
take profit 50 pips
stop loss 80-100 pips
closing deals by take profit - stop loss or by the opposite signal
aggressive trading method
take profit 100 pips
stop loss 100 pips
closing deals by take profit - stop loss or by the opposite signal the signal
is sent to the current candle at the moment of
its appearance there is a sound alert and push of seeing the indicator works on 3 time-tested algorithms signal.
accuracy over 70% on all currency pairs.