Pips Day Master

indicator for trading in the forex markets and others.

Complete absence of redrawing.



recommendations and with default period.

conservative trading method

take profit 50 pips

stop loss 80-100 pips

closing deals by take profit - stop loss or by the opposite signal

aggressive trading method

take profit 100 pips

stop loss 100 pips

closing deals by take profit - stop loss or by the opposite signal the signal

is sent to the current candle at the moment of

its appearance there is a sound alert and push of seeing the indicator works on 3 time-tested algorithms signal.

accuracy over 70% on all currency pairs.



