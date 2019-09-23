CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
- Indicators
- Afsal Meerankutty
- Version: 10.6
- Updated: 13 March 2023
________________________________________________________________
Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple
Arrow appearing nearby Exit signals have 90% accuracy.
Download our free CyberZingFx Volume indicator and use with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal for better entry
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42369
___________________________________________________________________
If you need to use indicator in other time frames, you can test and find the best settings for other time frames.
___________________________________________________________________
Types of Signals from Indicator
1) Reversal BUY / SELL Arrows with Take Profit and Exit Signals with Alerts
2) Trend Follow Arrow Signals with Alerts
3) Trade Exit Point and Take Profit Point Signals with Alerts
4) Trend Line Signal with Trend Change Alert
5) Support and Resistance Lines
6) Quick Scalper Arrow Signals with Alerts
7) Price Action Dot Signals with Alerts
___________________________________________________________________
Join CyberZingFx Group for User Help, Templates and Set Files in below link
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131405661d8d601
___________________________________________________________________
WE HAVE ADVANCED VERSION OF CYBERZINGFX TREND REVERSAL INDICATOR.
Signals are generated in advanced version using additional strategy with filters.
DOWNLOAD ADVANCED VERSION - https://mql5.com/en/market/product/40909
________________________________________________________________
Alert Settings
- Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals
- Sound Alert for BUY and SELL signals
- Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals
- Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals
Use Exit Signals for Arrow Signal Accuracy
Exit Signal + BUY / SELL Arrow Signal = 90% Accuracy
How to put Stop Loss and Take Profit for CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator Signals ?
- SL above previous Higher High Candle for SELL Order
- SL below previous Lower Low Candle for BUY Order
* Close partial order lot and take in profit if Exit Signal appear before hitting Take Profit. And move SL to breakeven
Good work. Will test it out.