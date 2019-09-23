CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite

CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows.





Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple

Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is easy - simply Buy when a Buy Arrow appears, and Sell when there is a Sell Arrow. To ensure your trades are secure, the indicator comes with specific Stop Loss placements. For a Sell order, place your Stop Loss above the Higher High, and for a Buy order, below the Lower Low.





Arrow appearing nearby Exit signals have 90% accuracy.

Default settings optimized for one hour (H1) timeframe.



If you need to use indicator in other time frames, you can test and find the best settings for other time frames.

___________________________________________________________________ Types of Signals from Indicator

1) Reversal BUY / SELL Arrows with Take Profit and Exit Signals with Alerts 2) Trend Follow Arrow Signals with Alerts 3) Trade Exit Point and Take Profit Point Signals with Alerts 4) Trend Line Signal with Trend Change Alert 5) Support and Resistance Lines 6) Quick Scalper Arrow Signals with Alerts 7) Price Action Dot Signals with Alerts

Alert Settings

Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Sound Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals

Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals





Show Exit Signals to Secure your profits from Trade.





Use Exit Signals for Arrow Signal Accuracy

Exit Signal + BUY / SELL Arrow Signal = 90% Accuracy



How to put Stop Loss and Take Profit for CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator Signals ?

Always put Stop Loss above previous higher high candle price or Lower low candle price.

SL above previous Higher High Candle for SELL Order

SL below previous Lower Low Candle for BUY Order

* TP/SL Ration should be 1:1.5 or above.





ie:- If SL is 100 pips, TP should be 150 pips or above.





* Close partial order lot and take in profit if Exit Signal appear before hitting Take Profit. And move SL to breakeven



