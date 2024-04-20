Scalpie

Introducing Scalpie, your ultimate scalping companion in the world of trading. Designed to harness the power of Relative Strength Index (RSI), Scalpie is more than just an expert advisor; it's your strategic ally for navigating the markets with precision and confidence.

Tailored for hedged accounts, Scalpie incorporates sophisticated stop loss and take profit mechanisms to safeguard your investments while maximizing potential gains. Whether you're trading major forex pairs, minor currencies, cryptocurrencies, or any other symbols in the market, Scalpie adapts seamlessly to diverse trading environments.

Versatility is at the core of Scalpie's design. With the ability to operate across various timeframes, from short-term bursts to longer trends, Scalpie empowers you to capitalize on market movements at any moment. What's more, its user-friendly interface allows for effortless customization, ensuring that even minor adjustments in settings yield optimal results.

Experience the efficiency and reliability of Scalpie as it consistently delivers robust performance with minimal effort on your part. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Scalpie is your trusted companion on the journey to trading success.
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Introducing the MQL5 utility button - the ultimate solution for effortless trade management! With just one click, you can instantly close all open positions, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient than ever before. This innovative tool is designed with simplicity in mind, ensuring that it's easy to use for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a beginner, the MQL5 utility button offers a hassle-free way to manage your trades with unparalleled ease.
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Infinity Scalper EA MT5
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The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
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Ahmed Kamel Ferwana
18
Ahmed Kamel Ferwana 2026.02.19 17:36 
 

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Abraham Theuri Wangui
3736
Reply from developer Abraham Theuri Wangui 2026.02.20 03:33
Share your settings. Don't risk before doing tests to see what works for your broker.
FuQian
59
FuQian 2024.07.24 11:08 
 

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Abraham Theuri Wangui
3736
Reply from developer Abraham Theuri Wangui 2024.07.24 22:07
Glad.
mras
24
mras 2024.07.14 18:05 
 

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Abraham Theuri Wangui
3736
Reply from developer Abraham Theuri Wangui 2024.07.24 22:08
Thank you.
Jiří Navrátil
18
Jiří Navrátil 2024.07.12 15:58 
 

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hosein hosein
458
hosein hosein 2024.05.31 21:17 
 

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Abraham Theuri Wangui
3736
Reply from developer Abraham Theuri Wangui 2024.06.01 06:25
Hello , am working on it.
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