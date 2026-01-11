Silver Prop Challenge EA 50K Account

Prop Firm XAG Session Sweep EA – 50K

This Expert Advisor implements a session-based liquidity sweep trading strategy and has been specifically developed for 50,000 EUR proprietary trading firm challenges.

The EA identifies the session high and low within a predefined trading window and, after the session has ended, analyzes the market for false breakouts (liquidity sweeps). A trade is executed only when session liquidity has been taken and price reclaims the session level, deliberately avoiding impulsive breakout entries.

The EA is timeframe-independent, but shows its best performance on H1 and H4, where session structures are most clearly represented. Signal evaluation itself is performed reliably on the M1 timeframe for precise and consistent entries.

Main features

Session high and low calculation based on a fixed trading window

Robust session construction using historical M1 data

Liquidity sweep detection (not a classic breakout EA)

Optional reclaim-close confirmation after the sweep

Trades are executed only after session completion

Signal evaluation on M1 for accurate and stable entries

Optimized for H1 and H4 , usable on all other timeframes

Maximum of one trade per session (anti-overtrading logic)

Automatic Stop Loss and multi-level Take Profit calculation

ATR-based Stop Loss with broker-safe stop level validation

Supports both netting and hedging account types

Prop firm risk control & trading discipline

Integrated daily drawdown protection

Fixed daily loss guard at 1,800 EUR Once this loss level is reached, trading is automatically locked for the remainder of the day No further trades are allowed until the next trading day

This safeguard is designed to stay below the typical 2,000 EUR daily drawdown limit used by most 50k prop firms, helping to protect the account from rule violations

Automatic trading lock until the next trading day after a daily loss

Anti-revenge trading logic : no new trades after the daily lock is triggered

One-direction trading by default (BUY or SELL can be enabled separately)

Risk management

Default lot size per position leg: 0.03 lots (fully adjustable)

Automatic position size reduction if available margin is insufficient

Multi-target Risk-to-ward structure with configurable R:R levels

Break-even logic after partial profit (netting accounts)

Optional trailing stop functionality

Trading instruments

Optimized for XAGUSD (Silver)

Can be adapted to other CFD or Forex instruments with similar volatility

Built-in symbol filter prevents accidental trading on unintended markets

Account & challenge model

Designed for 50,000 EUR prop firm accounts

Phase-based profit target structure: Phase 1: +10% profit target Phase 2: +5% profit target

Trading is automatically stopped once challenge objectives are reached

Important information

This Expert Advisor is intended for testing, evaluation, and educational purposes and reflects a disciplined, rule-based trading system aligned with proprietary trading firm requirements.

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.

Losses may exceed expectations.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.