TriZone Semafor

If you have ever stared at a chart covered in ZigZag arrows and wondered which ones actually matter — this indicator was built for that frustration.

TriZone Semafor runs three independent ZigZag algorithms simultaneously: Fast (Period 5), Medium (Period 13), and Slow (Period 34). When they detect pivots on the same candle, only the most significant signal survives. Level 3 always overrides Level 2. Level 2 always overrides Level 1. One clean arrow per candle per direction — no stacking, no double-counting.

Why three levels instead of one

A single ZigZag treats all swings equally. The same indicator marks a two-bar pullback and a major trend reversal with identical arrows. TriZone classifies every pivot by significance so you read the chart hierarchy at a glance.

  • Level 1 — Fast: Small pullbacks and minor pivots. The structure beneath the structure.
  • Level 2 — Medium: Intraday swings and meaningful reactions. The pivots your trading journal references.
  • Level 3 — Slow: Major structural turns. The points where trend continuation is genuinely in question.

Each level has its own arrow shape and color so you see the hierarchy instantly, without consulting a legend.

Exclusive signal system

Every candle passes through one rule: if a higher level claims a pivot on that candle, all lower-level claims are removed — not hidden, removed. This happens inside the indicator buffer before anything reaches the chart. The chart reflects the real state, not a layered overlay.

Anti-repaint mode

With AntiRepaint = ON, a signal is only drawn after the configured number of confirmation bars have passed. The arrow you see has already passed its stability window and will not move. The indicator shows the current mode and confirmation depth in the chart title bar — full transparency about what you are reading.

With AntiRepaint = OFF, signals appear immediately on the forming bar. Useful for visual reference. Not recommended for automated logic.

Alert system

Alerts are queued during calculation and delivered only after the exclusivity pass confirms the signal survived. You will never receive a popup for a Level 1 signal overridden by Level 3 a moment later. One confirmed pivot — one alert. Configurable per level independently.

What is included

  • Three ZigZag detection levels with fully independent parameters
  • Exclusive signal priority at buffer level — highest level wins per candle
  • Popup alerts on confirmed pivots only — no phantom alerts
  • Anti-repaint mode with configurable confirmation bars per level
  • Any symbol, any timeframe — MetaTrader 5
  • Single file — zero external dependencies, no DLL, no custom includes

Recommended starting point

Open H1 or H4 with default parameters. The default depths 5 / 13 / 34 follow the standard Fibonacci sequence — a natural fit for most instruments and timeframes.

Level 3 pivots are your structural reference. Level 2 are your intraday reference points. Level 1 shows the minor structure in between. Adjust depth (Period) and confirmation bars (ConfirmBars) to match your style.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 — any broker, any symbol, any timeframe. No external libraries. No DLL imports. Single .ex5 file, fully standalone.

iCustom Reference — TriZone_Semafor

Output Buffers

Exclusivity is already applied by the indicator.
Only the highest active level is non-empty per candle.
EMPTY_VALUE = no pivot at that bar/level.
With AntiRepaint ON, read at shift ≥ max(ConfirmBars1, ConfirmBars2, ConfirmBars3) — default: shift ≥ 4.
Buffer Index Signal Content
BufLow1 0 BUY Level 1 Low pivot price — Fast ZigZag
BufHigh1 1 SELL Level 1 High pivot price — Fast ZigZag
BufLow2 2 BUY Level 2 Low pivot price — Medium ZigZag
BufHigh2 3 SELL Level 2 High pivot price — Medium ZigZag
BufLow3 4 BUY Level 3 Low pivot price — Slow ZigZag
BufHigh3 5 SELL Level 3 High pivot price — Slow ZigZag

Input Parameters

# = position in iCustom() call (0-based, after Symbol / Period / FileName)

# Name Type Default Range Description
LEVEL 1 — Fast ZigZag
0 Period1 int 5 2–500 Pivot lookback depth (bars)
1 Deviation1 int 1 1–100 Minimum deviation in points
2 Backstep1 int 3 1–(P-1) Min bars between consecutive pivots
3 HighSymbol1 int 159 Wingdings Arrow for Highs (159=dot, 108=circle, 116=diamond)
4 LowSymbol1 int 159 Wingdings Arrow for Lows
5 ConfirmBars1 int 2 1–50 Confirmation bars before signal is final
LEVEL 2 — Medium ZigZag
6 Period2 int 13 2–500 Pivot lookback depth
7 Deviation2 int 8 1–100 Minimum deviation in points
8 Backstep2 int 5 1–(P-1) Min bars between consecutive pivots
9 HighSymbol2 int 108 Wingdings Arrow for Highs
10 LowSymbol2 int 108 Wingdings Arrow for Lows
11 ConfirmBars2 int 3 1–50 Confirmation bars
LEVEL 3 — Slow ZigZag
12 Period3 int 34 2–500 Pivot lookback depth
13 Deviation3 int 21 1–100 Minimum deviation in points
14 Backstep3 int 12 1–(P-1) Min bars between consecutive pivots
15 HighSymbol3 int 108 Wingdings Arrow for Highs
16 LowSymbol3 int 108 Wingdings Arrow for Lows
17 ConfirmBars3 int 4 1–50 Confirmation bars
INSTANCE MANAGEMENT
18 InstanceID string "A" any Unique tag — must differ from any visible chart copy
19 DebugMode ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) 0 / 1 Print diagnostics to Journal
20 HeadlessMode ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) 0 / 1 Set 1 (ON) when using via iCustom — suppresses all UI and alerts
ANTI-REPAINT
21 AntiRepaint ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) 0 / 1 ON = confirmed signals only — required for stable EA logic
22 SafeArrows ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) 0 / 1 ON = arrows use full retroactive-safe shift (stricter)
ALERT SYSTEM
23 AlertMode ENUM_ALERT_MODE 1 (Popup) 0–3 0=None  1=Popup  2=Push  3=All — set 0 inside EA
24 AlertLevel1 ENUM_ONOFF OFF (0) 0 / 1 Alert on Level 1 pivots
25 AlertLevel2 ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) 0 / 1 Alert on Level 2 pivots
26 AlertLevel3 ENUM_ONOFF ON (1) 0 / 1 Alert on Level 3 pivots

Total: 27 parameters (indices 0–26)

iCustom Code Example

File name: "TriZone_Semafor" (no .ex5)  —  Always set HeadlessMode = true inside any EA.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| iCustom handle — TriZone_Semafor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int g_tzsHandle = INVALID_HANDLE; int OnInit() { g_tzsHandle = iCustom( _Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, "TriZone_Semafor", // exact file name, no .ex5 // ---- Level 1: Fast ---- 5, // Period1 1, // Deviation1 3, // Backstep1 159, // HighSymbol1 (dot) 159, // LowSymbol1 (dot) 2, // ConfirmBars1 // ---- Level 2: Medium ---- 13, // Period2 8, // Deviation2 5, // Backstep2 108, // HighSymbol2 (circle) 108, // LowSymbol2 (circle) 3, // ConfirmBars2 // ---- Level 3: Slow ---- 34, // Period3 21, // Deviation3 12, // Backstep3 108, // HighSymbol3 (circle) 108, // LowSymbol3 (circle) 4, // ConfirmBars3 // ---- Instance ---- "EA1", // InstanceID — must differ from any chart copy false, // DebugMode = OFF true, // HeadlessMode = ON ← required for EA usage // ---- Anti-Repaint ---- true, // AntiRepaint = ON (stable EA signals) false, // SafeArrows = OFF // ---- Alerts: all OFF inside EA ---- 0, // AlertMode = ALERT_NONE false, // AlertLevel1 false, // AlertLevel2 false // AlertLevel3 ); if(g_tzsHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("[EA] TriZone_Semafor handle failed: err=%d", GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reading buffers at confirmed shift | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Minimum safe read shift = max(ConfirmBars1, ConfirmBars2, ConfirmBars3) // Default values: max(2, 3, 4) = 4 int safeShift = 4; double lo1[1], hi1[1]; // Buffer 0, 1 — Level 1 double lo2[1], hi2[1]; // Buffer 2, 3 — Level 2 double lo3[1], hi3[1]; // Buffer 4, 5 — Level 3 if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 0, safeShift, 1, lo1) != 1) return; if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 1, safeShift, 1, hi1) != 1) return; if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 2, safeShift, 1, lo2) != 1) return; if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 3, safeShift, 1, hi2) != 1) return; if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 4, safeShift, 1, lo3) != 1) return; if(CopyBuffer(g_tzsHandle, 5, safeShift, 1, hi3) != 1) return; double ev = EMPTY_VALUE; // Exclusivity already applied by the indicator // Only one level non-empty per candle int buyLevel = (lo3[0] != ev) ? 3 : (lo2[0] != ev) ? 2 : (lo1[0] != ev) ? 1 : 0; int sellLevel = (hi3[0] != ev) ? 3 : (hi2[0] != ev) ? 2 : (hi1[0] != ev) ? 1 : 0; if(buyLevel > 0 && sellLevel == 0) PrintFormat("BUY signal | Level %d | shift %d", buyLevel, safeShift); else if(sellLevel > 0 && buyLevel == 0) PrintFormat("SELL signal | Level %d | shift %d", sellLevel, safeShift); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OnDeinit — Release the handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { if(g_tzsHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { IndicatorRelease(g_tzsHandle); g_tzsHandle = INVALID_HANDLE; } }

Common Mistakes

Most common cause of INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT: InstanceID is already in use by a chart copy of the same indicator. Use a unique string such as "EA1" , "EA2" …
Mistake Symptom Fix
Same InstanceID as chart copy INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT Unique ID: "EA1" , "EA2" …
HeadlessMode = false in EA Indicator draws chart objects + fires alerts per EA instance Set parameter #20 to true
Reading shift = 0 with AntiRepaint ON EMPTY_VALUE always — bar not yet confirmed Read at shift ≥ 4 (default CB max)
AlertMode ≠ 0 inside EA Alert() popups block Tester execution Set parameter #23 to 0
Wrong file name in iCustom INVALID_HANDLE Use exact name: "TriZone_Semafor"
No IndicatorRelease in OnDeinit Memory leak on EA reload Call IndicatorRelease(g_tzsHandle)


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Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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VWAP Suite Pro
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Most VWAP indicators give you a single line that resets at midnight. That works well enough on simple setups, but falls apart the moment you want to compare how price is behaving relative to the London open versus the New York open, or when you want to anchor a VWAP to a specific swing high from three weeks ago and keep it on screen while also watching the daily and weekly levels at the same time. I kept adding separate indicators to solve each of these needs until I had five VWAP tools on the s
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If you need structured, multi-level pivot detection combined with real-time dashboard analytics, mobile push notifications, and EA automation integration — TriZone Semafor Plus is built specifically for your workflow. Building on the core exclusive 3-level ZigZag engine (Fast Period 5, Medium Period 13, Slow Period 34), the Plus version transforms standard chart signals into an actionable trading dashboard. When multiple ZigZag levels form on the same candle, only the highest level survives (Lev
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