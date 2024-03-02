Ichimoku Signals Pro
- Indicators
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Shahabeddin BasetInterested in coding more than trading!
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 2 March 2024
- Activations: 15
Features
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All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable): Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences.
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Filter by Signal Strength: Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong.
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Live Notifications: Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals.
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Transparent Cloud: Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner.
Available Signals
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Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross
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Price-Kijunsen Cross
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Price-Cloud Cross
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Senkou Span A-B Cross
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Chikou-Price Cross
Signal Strength Levels:
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Weak: Signals with lower confidence.
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Neutral: Moderate confidence signals.
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Strong: High-confidence signals.
Additional Information
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Notifications format: XAUUSD | BUY at 1849.79 | Tenken-Kijun cross | Strong | H1 | 2023.10.09 02:00
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No-Repaint: Signals remain consistent without repainting.
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All Time Frames: Applicable across various time frames.
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All Markets: Suitable for different financial markets.
How to Use
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Set the Ichimoku periods (default: 9, 26, 52).
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Choose your desired signal types.
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Select the preferred signal strength.
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Enable or disable notification alerts.
- Select Show/Hide arrows on the chart
- Select Show/Hide signal short-names on the chart
Now you’re ready to trade with the Ichimoku indicator! 📈🚀
Attention
- do not use weak or neutral signals for opening new positions, they are too risky; just use them to close current positions or for taking profit
- if you are not sure about your stop, use kijunsen as a dynamic stop line, and exit the long (short) position when price is closed below (above) kijunsen.
*** If you have any questions, I'm here to answer you as soon as possible. Please share your experience with me, so that I can improve the code.
Related Topics: Ichimoku, Tenkensen, Kijunsen, Kumo Cloud, base line, conversion line, Chikou Span, Senkou Span, trend trading, signal