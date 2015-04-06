Expert Advisor trading on a trend reversal
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor trades on a trend reversal on any instrument and timeframe. Testing was carried out on the H4 timeframe. Trades are not frequent and therefore, to increase the number of trades, it is advisable to put on several instruments. To control the number of simultaneously trading advisors, a limit for trading symbols is set and advisors must have the same order comments. Closing deals can be done in virtual mode (preferably). There are information and statistics panels.
Indicator based Trend reversal.