Pair trading with 2 instruments

The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range of options for managing the opening and closing of positions, but at the same time you should not include everything - you need to choose the modes that are optimal for you.

The indicator on the 2nd screen does not participate in trading - just to visualize the delta change. He can start recalculation simultaneously with the advisor. If it will be interesting to someone, then contact me personally and I will send it free.