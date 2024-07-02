Delta 2 symbols

The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.





Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and calculating lots (balancing) relative to the base one by the minimum tick value.



