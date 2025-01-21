Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
- Experts
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- Version: 3.62
- Updated: 21 January 2025
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instruments with a divergence trail. Trades are closed by profit, drawdown or breakeven.