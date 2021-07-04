Cci Ma levels chart alert

CCi indicator with dynamic levels based on the standard MA, taken as the basis for reading the levels, and modified data of the standard CCi relative to the MA. The input parameter CutCCi, if greater than 0, limits the vertical drawing of the CCi graph, but does not affect the calculations. There are 3 options for displaying arrows: arrows when crossing levels to exit the level zone - trend, arrows to return after exiting the level zone - reverse and crossing the zero level (red MA line). You can separately enable / disable each option for drawing arrows, on which bar to draw and enable the alarm separately for each option of the signal separately. If the Trigger option of some arrows is enabled, repeating one arrow 2 or more times will be excluded - the arrows will be displayed only one by one buy / sell. The MTF mode did not start, because by setting the MA period, you can adjust to any mode.
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5 (1)
Indicators
A signal indicator consisting of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially. 2 options - for schedule and basement. In the settings it is possible to enable alerts about the change of trend (alerts) sound, by e-mail and push. It is possible to change the colors and thickness of the lines, the colors and codes of the arrows, the number of calculation bars and separately configure the parameters included in the indicators.
FREE
Amka Ccf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A trend indicator is a hybrid of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially with signaling a trend change. Final processing of the AMka indicator data. The indicator is conventionally not drawing - upon restarting, it can change some of the chart data, but if you do not touch it, it will not redraw. It is possible to issue an alert, sound, send an e-mail or a message to another terminal when the trend changes.
FREE
Multilevel virtual trailing
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculat
Second Order RC filter mixed intersections
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a mathematical analog of a two-level RC (resistor-capacitor) filter. On the chart (default colors), the red line is the standard terminal Moving Average, the values ​​of which are filtered by the first level filter (yellow line) and then by the second level filter (blue line). Moving Average sets the preliminary smoothing of the price series.  The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a dist
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
MEA2RTEn
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The adviser works on the basis of terminal indicators. It can work in martingale mode if you set the number of unidirectional orders to be greater than 1 and adjust the lot coefficients and the step of opening the knees, which can be opened taking into account the indicator signal. If the adviser is launched on several instruments and the comments of the orders are the same, then you can limit the number of simultaneously trading advisers - the advisers themselves will track how much they are c
Trend reversal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Arrow indicator of trend reversal with 2-level signaling and multi timeframe. The indicator line consists of 4 colors, indicating the divergence level and possible trend reversals. Light arrows indicate a weak trend, dark arrows indicate a strong one. Sensitivity levels and steps are set in the settings. Signals are output to the mailbox and mobile terminal.
Expert Advisor trading on a trend reversal
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on a trend reversal on any instrument and timeframe. Testing was carried out on the H4 timeframe. Trades are not frequent and therefore, to increase the number of trades, it is advisable to put on several instruments. To control the number of simultaneously trading advisors, a limit for trading symbols is set and advisors must have the same order comments. Closing deals can be done in virtual mode (preferably). There are information and statistics panels. Indicator base
Delta 2 symbols
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Levels and trend deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Growth and trend reversal indicator. It does not redraw in the bar calculation mode and can redraw on the 0th bar in the tick calculation mode. The trend line and level lines with their own settings are calculated separately. There are 2 types of arrows - for the intersection of trend lines and the reverse intersection of trend lines (reversal). The arrows are buffer and you can output signals to the Expert Advisor. The arrows can be duplicated with a sound signal, a message from the terminal,
Deviation trend indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT5: https://www.mql5
CCi MA Trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator consists of a base of the standard CCI and levels calculated on the basis of MAs, which move following the price. To strengthen the trend movement, the deviation coefficient is used. To exclude triggering in a flat, the minimum trend limiter is used. Signal arrows are displayed on the indicator chart and the price chart - everything is turned off. There is an arrow trigger function - the arrows alternate when it is turned on. You can display signals on a chart, on e-mail and on a m
Multi Closer MT4
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
The utility is designed to control all account orders with the ability to automatically close them by: profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points separately for each order separately profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy+sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for the entire account as a
Trade informant
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for size
Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instrument
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
Trend reversal expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (opt
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
Delta 2 Symbols MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Delta of 2 symbols on the chart
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient of 2 instruments, shifts the chart of the 2nd instrument relative to the 1st and displays the charts of both instruments on the current chart. The maximum positive and negative deltas and the current delta as a percentage of the maximum are calculated. It is possible for signals to set a delta for entry and exit with displaying the direction of entry into trade for each instrument. The space between the charts is also filled with different col
Signal scanner MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The scanner is designed to scan signal buffers of indicators (arrows) and display the nearest signal bar on the panel in color and digital display. Symbols to be scanned, time frames and the number of bars to be scanned are specified, starting from the current (0th) bar. There is also a complex signal, which indicates a list of timeframes on which the indicator signal must match.   You can collapse the indicator by clicking the left mouse button on the upper left corner of the panel (name) a
Extremum levels
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator displays the High and Low levels of the previous day, week and month. Designed to determine the breakout of extreme points and determine the direction of entry into trading. To more accurately determine reversal levels, you can display Fibonacci levels. It is also possible to paint over the space between High and Low to more clearly display price movements for the previous billing period. There is an indication of the time until the current candle (bar) closes. Version 2.0 added si
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Moving averages x3 signal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a combination of 3 identical moving averages with a JMA calculation option with different smoothing depth settings. When the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines, the color of all lines changes, and only when the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines in the opposite direction will the color change - a trigger is triggered that does not allow switching directions if only the middle or slow line was crossed, so that the readings do not jump and there is a confident
Trade informant MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible size and color se
Five candle pattern semi automatic
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for hedging accounts, as it trades simultaneously in both directions. You can use it for trading a single order or a grid of orders in martingale mode. It uses a built-in indicator consisting of a combination of 5 candlesticks with flexible settings. There is a limit on the number of symbols that can be traded simultaneously. Trading can be performed on any symbol with any timeframe, but it has been optimized for gold trading. The Expert Advisor has built-in func
AMPairs expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for trading two highly correlated instruments on a hedging account in multi-currency mode. Instruments can be of any type, and the settings include lot optimization options, including manual lot assignment for each instrument. Additional positions can be opened during a drawdown with adjusted initial lots for both instruments simultaneously or only for the one with the drawdown. Trading can be performed in manual, semi-automatic, or automatic mode. Manual control
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