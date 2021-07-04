Cci Ma levels chart alert

CCi indicator with dynamic levels based on the standard MA, taken as the basis for reading the levels, and modified data of the standard CCi relative to the MA. The input parameter CutCCi, if greater than 0, limits the vertical drawing of the CCi graph, but does not affect the calculations. There are 3 options for displaying arrows: arrows when crossing levels to exit the level zone - trend, arrows to return after exiting the level zone - reverse and crossing the zero level (red MA line). You can separately enable / disable each option for drawing arrows, on which bar to draw and enable the alarm separately for each option of the signal separately. If the Trigger option of some arrows is enabled, repeating one arrow 2 or more times will be excluded - the arrows will be displayed only one by one buy / sell. The MTF mode did not start, because by setting the MA period, you can adjust to any mode.