Moving averages x3 signal indicator

The indicator is a combination of 3 identical moving averages with a JMA calculation option with different smoothing depth settings. When the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines, the color of all lines changes, and only when the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines in the opposite direction will the color change - a trigger is triggered that does not allow switching directions if only the middle or slow line was crossed, so that the readings do not jump and there is a confident signal for a change in trend direction.





There are messages when the trend changes and the ability to read data into the advisor through arrow buffers.