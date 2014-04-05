Moving averages x3 signal indicator

  The indicator is a combination of 3 identical moving averages with a JMA calculation option with different smoothing depth settings. When the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines, the color of all lines changes, and only when the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines in the opposite direction will the color change - a trigger is triggered that does not allow switching directions if only the middle or slow line was crossed, so that the readings do not jump and there is a confident signal for a change in trend direction.

  There are messages when the trend changes and the ability to read data into the advisor through arrow buffers.
Recommended products
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.55 (31)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicators
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicators
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Veles 5 Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: Period - период расчетов Average  - усреднение  МА Method - применяемый мето
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicators
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading analysis with the Haiken Ashi MT5 indicator. This powerful tool transforms standard price data into smoother, trend-following candlesticks, making it easier to identify market trends and potential reversal points.    Key Features: Clear Trend Identification: Visually distinguish between uptrends and downtrends with distinct candle colors. Reduced Noise: Filter out price fluctuations, providing a clearer view of underlying market movements. Early Trend Detection: Anticipate
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   Haven FVG   indicator is a market analysis tool that highlights inefficiency areas (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) on the chart, providing traders with key levels for price analysis and decision-making. Other products ->  HERE Main Features: Customizable color settings: Color for Bullish FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Color for Bearish FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Flexible FVG visualization: Maximum number of candles for FVG detection. Additional extension of FVG zones by a specified number of bars. Opt
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Super Trend Strategy
Minh Khoa Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
The SuperTrend Strategy is a widely-used technical indicator based on the Average True Range (ATR), primarily employed as a trailing stop tool to identify prevailing market trends. The indicator is designed for ease of use while providing reliable insights into the current market trend. It operates based on two key parameters: the period and the multiplier . By default, it uses a period of 15  for the ATR calculation and a multiplier of 3 . The Average True Range (ATR) plays a crucial role in th
FREE
Auto Fib MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Clean, Accurate Fibonacci Levels — Always Ready When You Need Them. Auto Fib keeps precise Fibonacci retracement levels on the chart at all times. It automatically detects the latest impulse move and instantly plots wick-to-wick Fibonacci levels with perfect accuracy. Need a clean chart? Show or hide all levels with a single click. Who It's For Auto Fib is built for traders who: Use Fibonacci tools but dislike drawing them manually Want fast, accurate pullback levels for trade entries without
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
HMA Color with Alerts MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.74 (54)
Indicators
Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay. The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages. It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate. One of the p
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (51)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicators
DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) is the indicator that analyzes the price movement and identifies valid impulses, corrections and SCOBs (Single Canndle Ordere Block). It is a powerful tool that can be used with any type of technical analysis because it's flexible, informative, easy to use and it does substantially improve trader's awareness of the most liquid zones of interest. SETTINGS General | Visuals Colour theme — defines the colour theme of the ICSM. SCOB | Visuals Show
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro  — Hybrid Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro expands the classic Supertrend concept into a hybrid scalping instrument designed for short- to medium-term setups across multiple timeframes (M1–H1). The indicator combines a visually intuitive Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation metrics to deliver high-probability entries while keeping risk management simple: stop loss and take profit levels are computed dynamically from ATR and drawn directly on the chart. Alerts are
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
More from author
Signal indicator Cma 2 Cjcf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
A signal indicator consisting of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially. 2 options - for schedule and basement. In the settings it is possible to enable alerts about the change of trend (alerts) sound, by e-mail and push. It is possible to change the colors and thickness of the lines, the colors and codes of the arrows, the number of calculation bars and separately configure the parameters included in the indicators.
FREE
Amka Ccf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A trend indicator is a hybrid of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially with signaling a trend change. Final processing of the AMka indicator data. The indicator is conventionally not drawing - upon restarting, it can change some of the chart data, but if you do not touch it, it will not redraw. It is possible to issue an alert, sound, send an e-mail or a message to another terminal when the trend changes.
FREE
Multilevel virtual trailing
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculat
Second Order RC filter mixed intersections
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a mathematical analog of a two-level RC (resistor-capacitor) filter. On the chart (default colors), the red line is the standard terminal Moving Average, the values ​​of which are filtered by the first level filter (yellow line) and then by the second level filter (blue line). Moving Average sets the preliminary smoothing of the price series.  The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a dist
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
MEA2RTEn
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The adviser works on the basis of terminal indicators. It can work in martingale mode if you set the number of unidirectional orders to be greater than 1 and adjust the lot coefficients and the step of opening the knees, which can be opened taking into account the indicator signal. If the adviser is launched on several instruments and the comments of the orders are the same, then you can limit the number of simultaneously trading advisers - the advisers themselves will track how much they are c
Trend reversal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Arrow indicator of trend reversal with 2-level signaling and multi timeframe. The indicator line consists of 4 colors, indicating the divergence level and possible trend reversals. Light arrows indicate a weak trend, dark arrows indicate a strong one. Sensitivity levels and steps are set in the settings. Signals are output to the mailbox and mobile terminal.
Expert Advisor trading on a trend reversal
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on a trend reversal on any instrument and timeframe. Testing was carried out on the H4 timeframe. Trades are not frequent and therefore, to increase the number of trades, it is advisable to put on several instruments. To control the number of simultaneously trading advisors, a limit for trading symbols is set and advisors must have the same order comments. Closing deals can be done in virtual mode (preferably). There are information and statistics panels. Indicator base
Cci Ma levels chart alert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
CCi indicator with dynamic levels based on the standard MA, taken as the basis for reading the levels, and modified data of the standard CCi relative to the MA. The input parameter CutCCi, if greater than 0, limits the vertical drawing of the CCi graph, but does not affect the calculations. There are 3 options for displaying arrows: arrows when crossing levels to exit the level zone - trend, arrows to return after exiting the level zone - reverse and crossing the zero level (red MA line). You ca
Delta 2 symbols
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Levels and trend deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Growth and trend reversal indicator. It does not redraw in the bar calculation mode and can redraw on the 0th bar in the tick calculation mode. The trend line and level lines with their own settings are calculated separately. There are 2 types of arrows - for the intersection of trend lines and the reverse intersection of trend lines (reversal). The arrows are buffer and you can output signals to the Expert Advisor. The arrows can be duplicated with a sound signal, a message from the terminal,
Deviation trend indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT5: https://www.mql5
CCi MA Trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator consists of a base of the standard CCI and levels calculated on the basis of MAs, which move following the price. To strengthen the trend movement, the deviation coefficient is used. To exclude triggering in a flat, the minimum trend limiter is used. Signal arrows are displayed on the indicator chart and the price chart - everything is turned off. There is an arrow trigger function - the arrows alternate when it is turned on. You can display signals on a chart, on e-mail and on a m
Multi Closer MT4
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
The utility is designed to control all account orders with the ability to automatically close them by: profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points separately for each order separately profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy+sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for the entire account as a
Trade informant
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for size
Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instrument
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
Trend reversal expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (opt
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
Delta 2 Symbols MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Delta of 2 symbols on the chart
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient of 2 instruments, shifts the chart of the 2nd instrument relative to the 1st and displays the charts of both instruments on the current chart. The maximum positive and negative deltas and the current delta as a percentage of the maximum are calculated. It is possible for signals to set a delta for entry and exit with displaying the direction of entry into trade for each instrument. The space between the charts is also filled with different col
Signal scanner MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The scanner is designed to scan signal buffers of indicators (arrows) and display the nearest signal bar on the panel in color and digital display. Symbols to be scanned, time frames and the number of bars to be scanned are specified, starting from the current (0th) bar. There is also a complex signal, which indicates a list of timeframes on which the indicator signal must match.   You can collapse the indicator by clicking the left mouse button on the upper left corner of the panel (name) a
Extremum levels
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator displays the High and Low levels of the previous day, week and month. Designed to determine the breakout of extreme points and determine the direction of entry into trading. To more accurately determine reversal levels, you can display Fibonacci levels. It is also possible to paint over the space between High and Low to more clearly display price movements for the previous billing period. There is an indication of the time until the current candle (bar) closes. Version 2.0 added si
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Trade informant MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible size and color se
Five candle pattern semi automatic
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for hedging accounts, as it trades simultaneously in both directions. You can use it for trading a single order or a grid of orders in martingale mode. It uses a built-in indicator consisting of a combination of 5 candlesticks with flexible settings. There is a limit on the number of symbols that can be traded simultaneously. Trading can be performed on any symbol with any timeframe, but it has been optimized for gold trading. The Expert Advisor has built-in func
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review