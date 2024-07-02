Delta 2 Symbols MT5

The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.

 Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and calculating lots (balancing) relative to the base one by the minimum tick value.

 When the specified conditions are triggered, the direction of trade entry and the calculated lot are highlighted for each instrument. You can set the color of the chart subwindow when a trade signal is triggered for the convenience of finding the required indicator (disabled by clicking the mouse). It is possible to enable alert, send messages to e-mail or mobile terminal.

Link to the MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65332?source=Site+Profile+Seller
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
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Experts
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
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VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
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