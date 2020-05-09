Signal indicator Cma 2 Cjcf
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.11
- Updated: 9 May 2020
A signal indicator consisting of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially. 2 options - for schedule and basement. In the settings it is possible to enable alerts about the change of trend (alerts) sound, by e-mail and push. It is possible to change the colors and thickness of the lines, the colors and codes of the arrows, the number of calculation bars and separately configure the parameters included in the indicators.
Хороший индикатор !