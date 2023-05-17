Second Order RC filter mixed intersections
- Indicators
- VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 17 May 2023
The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a distance from each other in pips within the specified value - the input parameter MixLevel. It is possible to configure the signals of the intersection of graphs with each other.
Description of input parameters:
TickCount = true; - Calculation of the indicator for each tick (true) or by closing the bar (false)
CountBars = 2000; - The number of bars to catch
TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Timeframe for calculating the indicator. It can be any lower than the time frame of the price chart.
MAPeriod = 1; - Period Moving Average
Method = MODE_LWMA; - Moving Average averaging method
Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Price type Moving Average
Fs = 800; - Analogue to cutoff frequency (ratio with Fc is important)
Fc = 50; - An analog of the filtered frequency (the ratio with Fs is important)
MixMode = None; - Chart sticking options
None - No Sticking
RC1_with_MA - Coalescing Moving Average with a first level filter
RC2_with_MA - Coalescing Moving Average with a second level filter
RC1_with_RC2 - Adhesion of the filters of the first and second levels
RC1_with_MA_and_RC2_with_MA - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a first level filter and Moving Average with a second level filter
RC1_with_MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a first level filter and first and second level filters
RC2_with_MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a second level filter and first and second level filters
Full - Sticking together any charts among themselves
MixLevel = 50; - The distance between the charts in pips, within which sticking occurs
DeltaStart = 100; - The minimum distance in pips between the graphs of the filters of the first and second levels to enable waiting for intersections
selected graphs
DeltaCross = 15; - Minimum distance in pips for triggering intersections of selected charts
Trigger = false; - Includes obligatory alternation of intersections of selected graphs (true)
CrossMode = RC2_with_RC1; - Sets graphs to control their intersections
MA_with_RC1 - Intersection of Moving Average with a first level filter
MA_with_RC2 - Intersection of Moving Average with a second level filter
RC2_with_RC1 - Intersection of filters of the first and second levels
MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Simultaneous intersection in one direction of the Moving Average and the first level filter with the second level filter
ArrowShift = 300; - Vertical indentation of arrows from graphs
ArrowWidth = 2; - Arrow size (1-5)
CodeArrowUp = 217; - Up arrow code (33-255)
ColorArrowUp = clrDeepSkyBlue; - Up arrow color
CodeArrowDn = 218; - Down arrow code (33-255)
ColorArrowDn = clrOrangeRed; - Down arrow color
ColorLineMA = clrRed; - Line color Moving Average
WidthLineMA = 2; - Line thickness Moving Average (1-5)
ColorLineRC1 = clrYellow; - The color of the filter line of the first level
WidthLineRC1 = 2; - The thickness of the filter line of the first level
ColorLineRC2 = clrDeepSkyBlue; - Line color of the second level filter
WidthLineRC2 = 2; - Second line filter line thickness
AlertMessage = false; - Enables the display of messages on the screen at the intersections of the specified graphs (true)
AlertMail = false; - Enables sending a message to an email address (true)
AlertPush = false; - Enables push message transmission to the mobile terminal (true)