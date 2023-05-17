Second Order RC filter mixed intersections

The indicator is a mathematical analog of a two-level RC (resistor-capacitor) filter. On the chart (default colors), the red line is the standard terminal Moving Average, the values ​​of which are filtered by the first level filter (yellow line) and then by the second level filter (blue line). Moving Average sets the preliminary smoothing of the price series.

The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a distance from each other in pips within the specified value - the input parameter MixLevel. It is possible to configure the signals of the intersection of graphs with each other.

Description of input parameters:





TickCount = true; - Calculation of the indicator for each tick (true) or by closing the bar (false)





CountBars = 2000; - The number of bars to catch





TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Timeframe for calculating the indicator. It can be any lower than the time frame of the price chart.





MAPeriod = 1; - Period Moving Average





Method = MODE_LWMA; - Moving Average averaging method





Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Price type Moving Average





Fs = 800; - Analogue to cutoff frequency (ratio with Fc is important)





Fc = 50; - An analog of the filtered frequency (the ratio with Fs is important)





MixMode = None; - Chart sticking options





None - No Sticking





RC1_with_MA - Coalescing Moving Average with a first level filter





RC2_with_MA - Coalescing Moving Average with a second level filter





RC1_with_RC2 - Adhesion of the filters of the first and second levels





RC1_with_MA_and_RC2_with_MA - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a first level filter and Moving Average with a second level filter





RC1_with_MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a first level filter and first and second level filters





RC2_with_MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Coalescing separately Moving Average with a second level filter and first and second level filters





Full - Sticking together any charts among themselves





MixLevel = 50; - The distance between the charts in pips, within which sticking occurs





DeltaStart = 100; - The minimum distance in pips between the graphs of the filters of the first and second levels to enable waiting for intersections





selected graphs





DeltaCross = 15; - Minimum distance in pips for triggering intersections of selected charts





Trigger = false; - Includes obligatory alternation of intersections of selected graphs (true)





CrossMode = RC2_with_RC1; - Sets graphs to control their intersections





MA_with_RC1 - Intersection of Moving Average with a first level filter





MA_with_RC2 - Intersection of Moving Average with a second level filter





RC2_with_RC1 - Intersection of filters of the first and second levels





MA_and_RC1_with_RC2 - Simultaneous intersection in one direction of the Moving Average and the first level filter with the second level filter





ArrowShift = 300; - Vertical indentation of arrows from graphs





ArrowWidth = 2; - Arrow size (1-5)





CodeArrowUp = 217; - Up arrow code (33-255)





ColorArrowUp = clrDeepSkyBlue; - Up arrow color





CodeArrowDn = 218; - Down arrow code (33-255)





ColorArrowDn = clrOrangeRed; - Down arrow color





ColorLineMA = clrRed; - Line color Moving Average





WidthLineMA = 2; - Line thickness Moving Average (1-5)





ColorLineRC1 = clrYellow; - The color of the filter line of the first level





WidthLineRC1 = 2; - The thickness of the filter line of the first level





ColorLineRC2 = clrDeepSkyBlue; - Line color of the second level filter





WidthLineRC2 = 2; - Second line filter line thickness





AlertMessage = false; - Enables the display of messages on the screen at the intersections of the specified graphs (true)





AlertMail = false; - Enables sending a message to an email address (true)





AlertPush = false; - Enables push message transmission to the mobile terminal (true)