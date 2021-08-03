Trend reversal expert

The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (optional, if the ratios for increasing lots are configured for this). 3 variants of the breakeven function: after a specified number of minutes, upon reaching a specified number of open positions (for hedging accounts) and upon reaching a specified number of points plus with a profit trail. If the number of points of breakeven is specified, then other breakeven options are disabled. There is a common profit trawl for unidirectional positions. It is possible to set the target profit and maximum drawdown in% of the balance. The current state is shown in the info panel and trading statistics in the statistics panel.

Link to the indicator in this EA: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67702

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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Arrow indicator of trend reversal with 2-level signaling and multi timeframe. The indicator line consists of 4 colors, indicating the divergence level and possible trend reversals. Light arrows indicate a weak trend, dark arrows indicate a strong one. Sensitivity levels and steps are set in the settings. Signals are output to the mailbox and mobile terminal.
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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