Trend reversal expert

The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (optional, if the ratios for increasing lots are configured for this). 3 variants of the breakeven function: after a specified number of minutes, upon reaching a specified number of open positions (for hedging accounts) and upon reaching a specified number of points plus with a profit trail. If the number of points of breakeven is specified, then other breakeven options are disabled. There is a common profit trawl for unidirectional positions. It is possible to set the target profit and maximum drawdown in% of the balance. The current state is shown in the info panel and trading statistics in the statistics panel.

Link to the indicator in this EA: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67702