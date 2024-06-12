Delta of 2 symbols on the chart

The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient of 2 instruments, shifts the chart of the 2nd instrument relative to the 1st and displays the charts of both instruments on the current chart. The maximum positive and negative deltas and the current delta as a percentage of the maximum are calculated. It is possible for signals to set a delta for entry and exit with displaying the direction of entry into trade for each instrument. The space between the charts is also filled with different colors, depending on the sign of the delta, completely or only the areas where the delta corresponded to the signal to enter the trade. If the minimum maximum delta is set in points in the indicator settings and any of the maximum deltas is less than the specified one, then its value in the lower right corner will be displayed in gray.

Advisor for this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/176011?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description

Recommended products
Global Session Zones System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Global Session Zones System is a chart indicator designed for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It visualizes the four major global trading sessions (New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney) by drawing session background boxes, key price levels, and a statistical panel. It helps traders identify market volatility and trend strength, providing reliable breakout signals. Core Features Session Visualization : Customizable start/end times and colors for the four major sessions. Technical Anal
Dual Bollinger Session Channel
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicators
Dual Bollinger Session Channel Professional Fixed Session Bollinger Channels for MetaTrader 5 Designed for price action, breakouts and institutional market structure analysis using real session data. Product Overview The Dual Bollinger Session Channel is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that constructs fixed statistical price channels based on two independent Bollinger Band calculations derived exclusively from the previous real trading session , either daily or weekly
AlphaPrime
Richard Horlock
Indicators
AlphaPrime AlphaPrime is a discretionary market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide multi time frame directional bias and structural context . It supports decision making by highlighting market structure, key levels, and higher time frame alignment. AlphaPrime does not execute trades and does not provide guaranteed signals. It is intended for traders who want a clear analytical framework rather than automated entries. Key Features • Multi time frame directional bias visualiz
Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes. This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972 . See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4 . Using modern software development methods has made the indicator a
ARE Quantum Liquidity
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
Indicators
ARE Quantum Liquidity Institutional Smart Money Engine ARE Quantum Liquidity is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to help traders identify institutional liquidity movements and high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator analyzes market structure in real time and automatically detects important price action elements used by professional traders, including Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Swe
BlinkBreakout EA
Dariia Sinielnik
Experts
BlinkBreakout EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that trades breakouts of session ranges (London/New York) with dynamic ATR-based risk management. The EA identifies the consolidation range at the start of a user-defined session, then automatically enters when price breaks the High or Low. Every trade uses a hard Stop Loss calculated from current market volatility (ATR), with optional Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop functions. Key features: • Session-based
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
RQL Trend Board
Zoltan Nagy
Indicators
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box: Green – bullish bias → look for long setups Yellow – ranging / unclear → no trade zone Red – bearish bias → look for short setups The indicator gives a clear overall picture of where the market wants to go, instead o
FREE
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
Indicators
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Liquidity Magnet Map
Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
Indicators
Liquidity Magnet Map Liquidity Magnet Map is a visual liquidity analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies unswept liquidity pools around confirmed swing highs and swing lows, evaluates their relative importance and highlights the zone currently showing the strongest attraction potential. The indicator combines market structure, proximity, pool maturity, tick volume and momentum alignment into a composite scoring model. Each active zone receives a relative probability percentage, making
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
MT5 Liquidity Sweeps Indicator
Nordman Algorithms OÜ
Indicators
MT5 Liquidity Sweeps Indicator MT5 Liquidity Sweeps Indicator detects buy-side and sell-side liquidity sweeps using swing-based market structure analysis. The indicator supports Wick-Based Sweeps, Break-and-Retest Sweeps, and Combined detection modes while tracking sweep lifecycle states including detected, touched, mitigated, and expired zones. Additional features include configurable mitigation logic, liquidity level visualization, event alerts, swing structure analysis, and historical sweep
Smart Div Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicators
Smart Div Pro v2.00 The most comprehensive and visual MACD divergence indicator on the market Smart Div Pro is an advanced MACD divergence indicator designed for traders seeking a clear technical edge by combining three powerful tools: MACD Divergences, Fibonacci Retracements, and a real-time Information Panel. Main Features: Automatic Divergence Detection Regular Divergences (bullish and bearish) Hidden Divergences (optional) Precise Pivot Detection using a robust algorithm with configurable
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Multi Timeframe Timer Indicator
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Candle Close Timer for MT5 Stay ahead of the market with the Multi-Timeframe Candle Close Timer — a clean and powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who rely on candle timing and precision entries. This indicator displays real-time countdown timers for multiple timeframes simultaneously, helping you track exactly when each candle will close without switching charts. Features Real-time candle close countdown Supports multiple timeframes: M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 H6 H12 Daily
SR Runner
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR SR RUNNER PRO MT5 is an Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. It is based on market structure, support and resistance, breakout confirmation, retest entries, trend filtering, and structured trade management. The system waits for a confirmed breakout from a support or resistance zone, then looks for a retest before opening a trade. This helps avoid many impulsive breakout entries and keeps the strategy focused on cleaner continuation setups. Main Features - Support and resistance based ma
MT5 Support Resistance
Agus Santoso
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680 Support Resistance — Smart Market Structure Levels A clean, intelligent, and highly reliable Support & Resistance indicator built for professional traders and automated systems. Support Resistance is designed to detect true market levels using an advanced clustering algorithm that combines Fractals, ATR-based price segmentation, and multi-timeframe analysis. Instead of draw
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory
Phemelo Neo Malele
Indicators
The concepts within this indicator which give it a unique and sharp edge are based on FAIR VALUE GAPS ''THEORY'' designed and curated by Arjo which is one of the best mentors , and myself have added the development aspect to the concepts explained. The series of videos will include original youtube links for a complete comprehensive explanations, screenshots of the compiled mt4/5 system running. All published  systems will be available on MT4 & MT5 separately to accommodate all platforms and use
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicators
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
Anan Smart Pro
Mohammed Anan
Indicators
Anan Smart Flow Pro is a premium MT5 signal indicator designed for traders who prefer structured entries, clean visual execution zones, and confirmed closed-candle signals. The indicator combines smart trend-following logic with ATR-based dynamic TP/SL levels to provide professional BUY and SELL opportunities directly on the chart. Signals are confirmed only after candle close and do not repaint on closed candles. Main Features: • Non-repainting closed-candle signals • Smart BUY / SELL entr
PowerBreaker
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint . It doesn’t guess — it knows . Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision. TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data) In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow , and the stats confirmed: P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout Comm
WhalesTrade Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
WHALETRADES PRO - Complete Strategy Guide Understanding Your Trading Arsenal WhalesTrade Pro is your window into the institutional side of the market. It combines three powerful trading systems into one comprehensive tool that reveals what's really happening beneath price action. The numbers changing on your chart are not random. Each one tells a specific story about market participants, their conviction, their fear, and their greed. Learning to read these numbers transforms you from a gambl
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Quasar Structure
Yuki Miyake
Indicators
MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Spikemasterdetector
Gil Celso Mandlate
Indicators
SPIKE DETECTOR MASTER Advanced Market Spike Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Spike Detector Master is a professional technical analysis indicator designed to help traders identify and analyze significant price movements, momentum changes, volatility expansion and unusual market activity directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator provides clear visual information that can help traders monitor market conditions and identify potential spike activity without having to constantly analyze e
More from author
Signal indicator Cma 2 Cjcf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
A signal indicator consisting of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially. 2 options - for schedule and basement. In the settings it is possible to enable alerts about the change of trend (alerts) sound, by e-mail and push. It is possible to change the colors and thickness of the lines, the colors and codes of the arrows, the number of calculation bars and separately configure the parameters included in the indicators.
FREE
Amka Ccf
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
4.8 (5)
Indicators
A trend indicator is a hybrid of several well-known indicators that process data sequentially with signaling a trend change. Final processing of the AMka indicator data. The indicator is conventionally not drawing - upon restarting, it can change some of the chart data, but if you do not touch it, it will not redraw. It is possible to issue an alert, sound, send an e-mail or a message to another terminal when the trend changes.
FREE
Multilevel virtual trailing
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
Advisor for semi-automatic trading with a virtual multi-level trail of take profit and stop loss, a trail of target profit, martingale functions, manual opening of orders, managing third-party orders, counting trading instruments, displaying current information and statistics on a chart. It is possible to set several levels of trailing take profit and stop loss and to each level to assign the percentage of partial closing of the order. The percentage of the lot when closing the level is calculat
Second Order RC filter mixed intersections
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a mathematical analog of a two-level RC (resistor-capacitor) filter. On the chart (default colors), the red line is the standard terminal Moving Average, the values ​​of which are filtered by the first level filter (yellow line) and then by the second level filter (blue line). Moving Average sets the preliminary smoothing of the price series.  The indicator has the ability to use the sticking together of any combination of its own charts among themselves, if they are at a dist
Trend Deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Trend indicator with calculation of dynamic levels and signaling their intersection. Description of input parameters: StepTF = true; - Calculation of the indicator by closing the bar (true) or by each tick (false) BarsCount = 300; - Number of settlement bars Price = PRICE_CLOSE; - Type of price used TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; - Estimated timeframe TrendPeriod = 9; - Trend calculation period TrendDeviations = 4.9; - coefficient of deviation PeriodTrendSmooth = 1; - Trend smoothing perio
MEA2RTEn
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The adviser works on the basis of terminal indicators. It can work in martingale mode if you set the number of unidirectional orders to be greater than 1 and adjust the lot coefficients and the step of opening the knees, which can be opened taking into account the indicator signal. If the adviser is launched on several instruments and the comments of the orders are the same, then you can limit the number of simultaneously trading advisers - the advisers themselves will track how much they are c
Trend reversal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Arrow indicator of trend reversal with 2-level signaling and multi timeframe. The indicator line consists of 4 colors, indicating the divergence level and possible trend reversals. Light arrows indicate a weak trend, dark arrows indicate a strong one. Sensitivity levels and steps are set in the settings. Signals are output to the mailbox and mobile terminal.
Expert Advisor trading on a trend reversal
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on a trend reversal on any instrument and timeframe. Testing was carried out on the H4 timeframe. Trades are not frequent and therefore, to increase the number of trades, it is advisable to put on several instruments. To control the number of simultaneously trading advisors, a limit for trading symbols is set and advisors must have the same order comments. Closing deals can be done in virtual mode (preferably). There are information and statistics panels. Indicator base
Cci Ma levels chart alert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
CCi indicator with dynamic levels based on the standard MA, taken as the basis for reading the levels, and modified data of the standard CCi relative to the MA. The input parameter CutCCi, if greater than 0, limits the vertical drawing of the CCi graph, but does not affect the calculations. There are 3 options for displaying arrows: arrows when crossing levels to exit the level zone - trend, arrows to return after exiting the level zone - reverse and crossing the zero level (red MA line). You ca
Delta 2 symbols
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Levels and trend deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Growth and trend reversal indicator. It does not redraw in the bar calculation mode and can redraw on the 0th bar in the tick calculation mode. The trend line and level lines with their own settings are calculated separately. There are 2 types of arrows - for the intersection of trend lines and the reverse intersection of trend lines (reversal). The arrows are buffer and you can output signals to the Expert Advisor. The arrows can be duplicated with a sound signal, a message from the terminal,
Deviation trend indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT5: https://www.mql5
CCi MA Trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator consists of a base of the standard CCI and levels calculated on the basis of MAs, which move following the price. To strengthen the trend movement, the deviation coefficient is used. To exclude triggering in a flat, the minimum trend limiter is used. Signal arrows are displayed on the indicator chart and the price chart - everything is turned off. There is an arrow trigger function - the arrows alternate when it is turned on. You can display signals on a chart, on e-mail and on a m
Multi Closer MT4
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Utilities
The utility is designed to control all account orders with the ability to automatically close them by: profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points separately for each order separately profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for buy+sell orders of each symbol profit, breakeven or trailing profit in points for the entire account as a
Trade informant
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for size
Expert Advisor for pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 instruments with high positive or negative correlation. Instrument lots are balanced automatically depending on the tick value of the instrument, and therefore it is advisable to use the base lot of at least 0.05. The function of refills is built-in, taking into account the number of knees and the coefficients of multiplication and addition of lots. Trades are opened when there is a discrepancy by a specified distance in points of instrument
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
Trend reversal expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary triple indicator. Each of the 3 parts of the indicator can be disabled and individually configured. Initially, it was supposed to enter trade at a trend reversal, but you can set up an entry along the trend. It is possible to control the main functions using the buttons on the chart, including opening positions manually. There are grid functions with the total profit of all unidirectional positions (for hedging accounts) with martingale functions (opt
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
Delta 2 Symbols MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed for pair trading with 2 highly correlated instruments.  Indicator charts can be displayed as lines or histograms. There is an MTF mode, the maximum and minimum deltas for the calculated number of bars are displayed with a check for a specified minimum value. It is possible to enable the calculation of trade operations with checking the current correlation coefficient for the minimum specified, the current delta in points or percent of the maximum (minimum) delta and c
Signal scanner MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The scanner is designed to scan signal buffers of indicators (arrows) and display the nearest signal bar on the panel in color and digital display. Symbols to be scanned, time frames and the number of bars to be scanned are specified, starting from the current (0th) bar. There is also a complex signal, which indicates a list of timeframes on which the indicator signal must match.   You can collapse the indicator by clicking the left mouse button on the upper left corner of the panel (name) a
Extremum levels
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator displays the High and Low levels of the previous day, week and month. Designed to determine the breakout of extreme points and determine the direction of entry into trading. To more accurately determine reversal levels, you can display Fibonacci levels. It is also possible to paint over the space between High and Low to more clearly display price movements for the previous billing period. There is an indication of the time until the current candle (bar) closes. Version 2.0 added si
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Moving averages x3 signal indicator
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is a combination of 3 identical moving averages with a JMA calculation option with different smoothing depth settings. When the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines, the color of all lines changes, and only when the fast line crosses the middle and slow lines in the opposite direction will the color change - a trigger is triggered that does not allow switching directions if only the middle or slow line was crossed, so that the readings do not jump and there is a confident
Trade informant MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible size and color se
Five candle pattern semi automatic
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for hedging accounts, as it trades simultaneously in both directions. You can use it for trading a single order or a grid of orders in martingale mode. It uses a built-in indicator consisting of a combination of 5 candlesticks with flexible settings. There is a limit on the number of symbols that can be traded simultaneously. Trading can be performed on any symbol with any timeframe, but it has been optimized for gold trading. The Expert Advisor has built-in func
AMPairs expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for trading two highly correlated instruments on a hedging account in multi-currency mode. Instruments can be of any type, and the settings include lot optimization options, including manual lot assignment for each instrument. Additional positions can be opened during a drawdown with adjusted initial lots for both instruments simultaneously or only for the one with the drawdown. Trading can be performed in manual, semi-automatic, or automatic mode. Manual control
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review