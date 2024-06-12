Delta of 2 symbols on the chart

The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient of 2 instruments, shifts the chart of the 2nd instrument relative to the 1st and displays the charts of both instruments on the current chart. The maximum positive and negative deltas and the current delta as a percentage of the maximum are calculated. It is possible for signals to set a delta for entry and exit with displaying the direction of entry into trade for each instrument. The space between the charts is also filled with different colors, depending on the sign of the delta, completely or only the areas where the delta corresponded to the signal to enter the trade. If the minimum maximum delta is set in points in the indicator settings and any of the maximum deltas is less than the specified one, then its value in the lower right corner will be displayed in gray.

Advisor for this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/176011?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description