Pips Architects Bot4

Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader

📌 Description

Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for consistent and efficient trading with high customization potential.

⚙️ Key Features

  •  100% automated trading — no manual intervention required

  •  Real-time market data processing

  •  Built-in risk and money management system

  •  Support for both market and pending orders (including virtual)

  •  Multi-currency capability with proper setup

  •  Customizable trend and countertrend logic

  •  Modular design with logging, trailing, breakeven, and signal filters

💼 Recommendations

For optimal performance, a minimum deposit of $1,000 is recommended. When trading multiple symbols, adjust risk and volume settings for each instrument individually.

🔧 Input Parameters (fully configurable)

📁 General:

  • SetupFilling — order filling method

  • Magic — unique identifier for order tracking

  • MinimalTF — minimum allowed time frame

  • TypeOrder — execution mode (real/virtual)

  • CommentOrders — custom comments for trades

  • Commission — commission and spread consideration

💰 Capital & Risk:

  • StartLot , PercentRisk , LimitMaxLot — volume and risk control

  • SelfMarginLevel — automatic margin level calculation

  • CatchingGenerVolume — dynamic lot sizing method

🔄 Order Grid Logic:

  • GN_START / GN_FINAL — order grid range

  • GridStepMin — minimum step between orders

  • LimitTrades — max number of active trades

  • TypeSeria , SeriaTrendBuyOn , SeriaAntyTrendSellOn — grid series type and direction

⏳ Pending Orders:

  • PendingLevelStartBuy/Sell — activation levels

  • PendingTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels

  • PendingTrailingOn — pending order trailing

🛡️ Trailing & Protection:

  • RealTrailingOn , RealBreakeven , RealTrailingStart / Stop — trailing and breakeven logic

  • VirtualTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels for virtual orders

📘 Logging & Signals:

  • FileLogCommonOn , LogginingMetod , LogLevelPrint — logging controls

  • LengthSignal , FixationSignal , DeviationSignal — signal filter settings

📊 Advantages

  • No third-party indicators required

  • Compatible with timeframes from M5 and above

  • Efficient in both trending and ranging markets

  • Scalable for different trading strategies

  • Built-in protections against high spreads and requotes

📌 Conclusion

Pips Architect is a powerful algorithmic trading solution tailored for modern forex markets. With its modular architecture, high adaptability, and support for both real and virtual order execution, it provides a versatile and professional tool for algorithmic traders.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test your configuration in the strategy tester or on a demo account to ensure optimal settings.



