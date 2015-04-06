All in one MA cross
- Experts
-
Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
All moving averages in one strategy
Have you ever wanted a simple and efficient strategy that actually works?
Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA CROSS
This EA its an all in one strategy. It contains all types of moving averages that can be modified together with a risk management plan.
If you want the indicator only , here it is : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54184#!tab=overview
Features
The way it works it's the next one : we have 3 moving averages, for example EMA5 , EMA10 and EMA20.
We take in consideration first the 5 and 10 cross to make a sell or a buy. When we want to exit, we take in consideration the cross between 5 and 20. The third MA however can have the same values like the second MA, but I consider in my way , it was much more precision.
Market to run
It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.
Risk management
This EA comes together with a risk management which contains stop loss, take profit, or trailing . It can trade both based off a percentage of equity, or fixed lots.
Parameters
You can modify the details of the 3 moving averages like length, type and so on.
You can also modify, the risk management like auto or manual, number of maximum trades at one moment, waiting time between trades, alerts, type of trades, and many more.
Contact
For any question that you have feel free to let me know
Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19