GIA Symbol Changer

It will help you to change the symbol and period in the same window, preventing you from filling up with windows on your platform, getting dizzy from so many windows, missing opportunities. Symbol Changer simplifies all this and facilitates the visualization of the graph that you want to analyze or observe in a single window.


Characteristics

- Change symbol.

- Change period.

- Hides objects from an asset other than the current one.

- Shows objects of the current asset.

- Resize the current asset scale.

- Synchronize the symbol in more than one window.

- Very easy to use.
