TPO Stable

-----DESIGN FOR EURUSD, M15------ Straightforward Effective solution, no fancy bells and whistles, clean powerful set and forget EA.

This TPO Balanced EA uses the phenomenally accurate and consistent Trend Probability Oscillator (TPO) to gauge entry and exits.  TPO Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70890?

The default TPO Balanced EA setting trades long and short positions based on the markets macro movement with the aim to achieve large steady wins.

(Watch out for our new TPO Optimized EA currently in progress which will capitalize on price fluctuation within the macro trend)

In the unusual event where the market moves opposite to TPO prediction, a dynamically self adjusting Loss containment implementation helps to not only limit loss but profit from the counter prediction phase if sufficiently long.


Parameters generally do not need tuning but are explained as below with its default value.

// Lot Percentage = 4 Lot size as percentage of balance

// Max Lot Size = 100 Maximum lot size

// Take Profit = 999 Order take profit in Pips, set to 999 to virtually disable it

// Stop Loss = 999 Order stop loss in Pips, set to 999 to virtually disable to not close out during price spikes in the macro trend (TPO Optimized EA will exploit that in the future)

// Trailing Stop Loss = 0 A trailing stop loss, 0=disabled. 

// Loss Containment Factor = 1.1 Sensitivity to trigger loss containment. 1 = unmodified, >1=less sensitive, <1=more sensitive. do not use negative. (Tigger 1)

// Loss Containment Deviation Factor = 1.5 Sensitivity to trigger loss containment. 1 = unmodified, >1=less sensitive, <1=more sensitive. do not use negative. (Trigger 2)

// Loss Containment Count = 3 Number of recent losses to consider for triggering loss containment.


// Trend Prob Accumulator =672  Cummulator Period in TPO

 // Trend Prob Period Max =672 Recent Strongest Trend Probability in TPO

// Trend Prob Current Threshold =0.1 TPO entry threshold

// Trend Prob Max Line Threshold =0.5 minimum TPO Max Line threshold

See TPO Link for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70890?



*Disclaimer*
As with all algorithms and system, there is no guarantee of success or profit. Use at your own discretion and risk.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
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4.71 (21)
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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