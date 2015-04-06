TPO Stable

-----DESIGN FOR EURUSD, M15------ Straightforward Effective solution, no fancy bells and whistles, clean powerful set and forget EA.

This TPO Balanced EA uses the phenomenally accurate and consistent Trend Probability Oscillator (TPO) to gauge entry and exits. TPO Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70890?

The default TPO Balanced EA setting trades long and short positions based on the markets macro movement with the aim to achieve large steady wins.

(Watch out for our new TPO Optimized EA currently in progress which will capitalize on price fluctuation within the macro trend)

In the unusual event where the market moves opposite to TPO prediction, a dynamically self adjusting Loss containment implementation helps to not only limit loss but profit from the counter prediction phase if sufficiently long.





Parameters generally do not need tuning but are explained as below with its default value.

// Lot Percentage = 4 Lot size as percentage of balance

// Max Lot Size = 100 Maximum lot size

// Take Profit = 999 Order take profit in Pips, set to 999 to virtually disable it

// Stop Loss = 999 Order stop loss in Pips, set to 999 to virtually disable to not close out during price spikes in the macro trend (TPO Optimized EA will exploit that in the future)

// Trailing Stop Loss = 0 A trailing stop loss, 0=disabled.

// Loss Containment Factor = 1.1 Sensitivity to trigger loss containment. 1 = unmodified, >1=less sensitive, <1=more sensitive. do not use negative. (Tigger 1)

// Loss Containment Deviation Factor = 1.5 Sensitivity to trigger loss containment. 1 = unmodified, >1=less sensitive, <1=more sensitive. do not use negative. (Trigger 2)

// Loss Containment Count = 3 Number of recent losses to consider for triggering loss containment.





// Trend Prob Accumulator =672 Cummulator Period in TPO

// Trend Prob Period Max =672 Recent Strongest Trend Probability in TPO

// Trend Prob Current Threshold =0.1 TPO entry threshold

// Trend Prob Max Line Threshold =0.5 minimum TPO Max Line threshold

See TPO Link for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70890?









*Disclaimer*

As with all algorithms and system, there is no guarantee of success or profit. Use at your own discretion and risk.