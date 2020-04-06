The Magic Grabber
- Experts
- Matas Milevicius
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The Magic Grabber EA
Recommend pair EURUSD on H1 time frame with default settings (can be changed only risk settings).
Recommend deposit from 100 EUR/USD/GBP.
Recommend broker with leverage from 1:100 to 1:500.
Does the EA have stop level? YES :)
- TimeFilter Trading by time, True/False.
- StartHour Starting trading from x hours.
- StopHour Stop trading at x hours.
- TradingLot Trading lot size.(If lot size set to 0.00,then EA starts opening positions depended by risk value below).
- TradingRisk Trading lot size on percent depended by account balance.
- TakeProfit Fixing profit by points.
- TradeAtCloseBar True/False; Opening position on closing bar,or on running bar.
- TrailingStop Profit in points to activate trailing stop.
- TrailingStep Trailing stop level by points.
- Slippage Slippage in pips.
If You have any questions about EA please contact me.
