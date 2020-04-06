The Magic Grabber

The Magic Grabber EA

Recommend pair EURUSD on H1 time frame with default settings (can be changed only risk settings).

Recommend deposit from 100 EUR/USD/GBP.

Recommend broker with leverage from 1:100 to 1:500.

Does the EA have stop level? YES :)


  • TimeFilter                Trading by time, True/False.
  • StartHour                 Starting trading from x hours.
  • StopHour                  Stop trading at x hours.
  • TradingLot               Trading lot size.(If lot size set to 0.00,then EA starts opening positions depended by risk value below).
  • TradingRisk              Trading lot size on percent depended by account balance.
  • TakeProfit               Fixing profit by points.
  • TradeAtCloseBar      True/False; Opening position on closing bar,or on running bar.
  • TrailingStop             Profit in points to activate trailing stop.
  • TrailingStep             Trailing stop level by points.
  • Slippage                  Slippage in pips.



If You have any questions about EA please contact me.

Thank You.





















Recommended products
OB Pro Trader EA gtf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
OB PRO TRADER EA - is a high quality intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 6 forex pairs! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPAUD v2 Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPCAD v2 Set_file NZDUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file USDCHF Set_file AUDUSD Set_file Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern which is combined with trend and sca
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — A Clean, Reliable Trend System That Just Works Looking for an EA that’s simple, disciplined, and effective — without unnecessary complexity? This Expert Advisor was built for traders who want clear trend entries , strong confirmation , and smart risk management that adapts to market conditions. The MA Crossover + RSI EA blends a classic trend-following method with momentum confirmation, giving you high-quality signals , fewer false entries, and fully automa
Rsi Pure Divergence
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (8)
Experts
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy. EA uses Grid method. Minimum trading account for 1 pair :  100 $. Designated for trading all major forex pairs. Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms. user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only. notice: in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers. in any case, optimize
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
Blackpink EA 15M
Looi Guan Chek
Experts
WHY USE BLACKPINK EA 15M Non-Scalper, back test with 10 years EURUSD 15M Chart. 10 years trade EURUSD 15M, total  312 trades gives a result  ROI 190% with orderSize = 1.0 . (Increment of orderSize can give more ROI). Day Trade strategy looking entry point for both uptrend and downtrend market. STOP LOSS value will be set on every open positions. BLACKPINK EA 15M is consider as a conservative short trend forex strategy that give a stable profit for long run. Contact Email forex.gurulite@gmail.co
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
RCGold
Maxim Zhuykov
Experts
The EA is based on RCI and CCi indicators, uses StopLoss and Trailing Stop. Designed for trading the XAUUSD pair. The Expert Advisor was created for people who do not have a large stock of knowledge about the Forex market and with a small deposit. It is mandatory to have an ECN account with the lowest spread and slippage for the EA to work correctly. Timeframe doesn't matter, but M1 is preferable. Robot settings: flot = fixed lot size, dlot = dynamic lot (as a percentage of margin), dyn = enable
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
I nferno Signals EA is designed to capitalize on significant market movements, operating on the solid M30 timeframe. It is ideal for those looking to start with a small initial investment, beginning with as little as $100 per pair, featuring automatic capital management that includes dynamic lot adjustments and safety levels such as Stop-Loss (SL) With low drawdown and a strategy focused on capturing the best opportunities, Inferno Signals EA aims to maximize returns without compromising the s
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Rocket FX
Anton Kilin
1 (1)
Experts
Easy to handle and use. Only the basic functions and nothing excessive. Due to simplicity of th algorithm integrated in the EA, it is suitable for virtually all Forex brokers. It can even be used on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and the like. It has also been tested on metals, stocks and many other instruments. What is the algorithm inside the EA? First of all, it is a trader's find that allows using a unique the unique inefficiency of the market, which occurs only once in a while but
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
ADX Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
ADX Multi Currency EA MT4 implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced fun
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
TIO No Limits
Ihar Tsitou
5 (1)
Experts
TIO No Limits - Универсальный торговый советник использующий умные входы по уровням сопротивления/поддержки и зоны предложения/спроса. Используются фильтры волатильности, фильтры маржинального плеча для управления открытиями дополнительных ордеров, и более десяти вариаций формул для диверсификации входов. Поэтому на разных счетах торги будут не много отличаться. Советник торгует на 18 валютных парах! Мониторы my.roboforex.com/en/copyfx/traders-mt5/?period=0&sort_by=profit_usd&sort_direction=DESC
HSS Pro Price Action EA rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA   - is a great intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 8 corresponding pairs! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action patterns - Hammer and Shooting Star which are combined with trend and scalping techniques! EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file NZ
Turtle Breakout
Sang N Nguyen
Experts
BreakOut is a simple, well-known and powerful trading strategy which is widely used by many traders. It has been tested across various markets over many years of back testing with a solid profit result Turtle BreakOut EA is built on a trend-following rules of EMA indicator. It protects the capital by closing orders according to the maximum loss which we allow by setting a specific amount or by a balance percentage And lets profits run as far as possible, allowing for significant gains during fav
Nephila4
Tian Yu Li
4 (5)
Experts
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
SemiEA Sure Fire Strategy
Tan Chee Ho
Experts
THIS IS SEMI-AUTO EXPERT ADVISOR Please change the back test setting to " False " in the parameter. SURE-FIRE STRATEGY (ZONE RECOVERY TRADING METHOD) The forex trading technique below is simply...awesome. If you are able to look at a chart and identify when the market is  trending , then you can make a bundle using the below technique. If we had to pick one single trading technique in the world, this would be the one! Make sure to use proper position sizing and money management with this one an
Hunter bot PriceLines Extra
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This adviser can be used without optimization. To get started, you only need to install the desired risk (or the size of the lot) and regularly withdraw profit. For a start, you can install the trial version of the Expert Advisor Hunter bot PriceLines Lite , which will work on a real account with a minimum lot (and therefore with minimal risk). In this, the main version, all settings are available. EA is designed for fully automated trading. It spelled out the function of protection against most
EURGBP without LONDON
Oleg Egorov
Experts
Советник торгует EURGBP. Уникальным свойством EURGBP является снижение активности торгов на американской сессии, которое объясняется отсутствием в составе инструмента USD. Пара малоактивна с 19-00 до 9-00 – этот промежуток в три раза больше, чем у традиционных для ночной торговли азиатских валют. Кросс-пары в отличие от долларовых валютных инструментов слабо реагируют на новости США, что позволяет в разы снизить ложные срабатывания стопов и проскальзывания. Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: $3
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
More from author
Tripple Divider EA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Tripple Divider EA - smart martingale robot. Working perfect on any 5 digits broker with variable spread,and on any market condition. Used indicators : MA,MACD,RSI Best results gets trading on volatility  pairs like EURJPY,GBPUSD,EURUSD,GBPJPY. No require any optimization! Recommend to use on VPS server. Time frame M5,M15,H1. Starting deposit from 500 EUR/USD/GBP.
Tripple Scalper EA
Matas Milevicius
3.25 (4)
Experts
Tripple Scalper EA is unique trend/scalping robot in the market for very low price! EA can show good results with any broker, but most recommended is ECN broker with minimal spread (e.t.c 0.1,0.2,0.3,0.4 ) Suitable for most major pairs e.t.c EUR/USD. GBP/USD. USD/JPY. EUR/JPY. Time frame uses M1/M5/M15. The EA can trade with default settings! Some best set files are attached  on "comments" section. Thank You!
Green Direction EA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Robot designed for long term trading only! Please use it on a vps server and it will bring for You stable profits with a very small percentage loss! The trading strategy used on EA: 1.Price Action 2.Smart martingale 3.Filter Moving Average Pairs recommendations: Any major pair,but best is EURUSD,GBPUSD,and USDJPY. No Gold,Brent or e.t.c. Time Frame recommendations: Time Frame of the chart can be any. But best results is with M15,M5. If You like more aggressive trading style please use M
Bravo Trader
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :) All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades. My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;) At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules! Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot! Rule 2 : You must use good and stabl
MartiBearEA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
MartBear EA - New Smart Trading Methodology! MartiBear robot is very simple, and very promising money making machine! No complicated setup! No long-term optimization! No special set files! Working on any trading pair (best EURCHF/AUDUSD)! Recommend starting balance 500usd/eur for lot size 0.01. Low Risk with proportional profit! The robot doesn’t require any additional setup, just pick the trading lot and go ahead! Default setting is : Step : 400 Lot : 0.01 Mult : 1.2 TP : 100 MagicBuy : 567
EasyM Trend Trading Robot
Matas Milevicius
Experts
EasyM Trading Robot! Simple to use! Best profit with incredible profit factor rank! A simple and unique trading robot by special trend strategy! Ability to apply trading strategy to simple,grid,or martingale! The starting balance is recommended from 500Eur/USD! Trading pair EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,USDJPY. Trading time frame from M5 to H1. Suitable with any broker with any spread! ATTENTION!!!  This is simple trading robot in use! There is no bla bla bla....There is REAL,and Powerful Money Maker!
GoldRule1 EA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
**Gold Rule 1 – Precision Momentum Expert Advisor** **Gold Rule 1** is a professional breakout–pullback trading system optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on **M5–M15** timeframes. It combines **trend strength**, **volatility confirmation**, and **smart trade management** to catch momentum moves with minimal noise.  ️ **Core Features** * **Smart Trend Detection** – uses dual EMA alignment to identify the dominant market direction. * **Momentum Breakout Logic** – waits for a structured pullbac
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review