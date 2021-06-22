Ea Statistic EurUsd GbpUsd UsdJpy

STATISTIC EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy 

 

how it works: the ea reads the last closed bar monthly, weekly, daily, 4 hours, 1 hour, 30 minutes, 15 minutes.

it also reads the moving averages in the 30-minute time frames of: 5,10,20,50,100,200 periods).

It also reads 5 indicators with 1 hour timeframes.

It depends on the combination opens a Sell Stop or a Buy Stop at 0.20% of the price and eventually cancels the order if the price goes to the opposite side by 0.20%.

Tested on EurUsd, UsdGbp, UsdJpy for a period of 5 years with excellent results. on average he has a 60% payout.

It does not use grid, martingale or other dangerous systems. it has a take profit and a stop lose set at 0.5% of the price.

Set the Hours setting to 0.25 which equals 15 minutes, (so that it reads each new 15 minute bar).

Set Max Trades higher than 1, so that if you have an open pending order, in the event that the indicators or moving averages or the closing of the bars change, and therefore recognizes a new strategy, it can open a new pending order.

For Limitated Period, sale 30$!


Spreads = 10 of default - must be change

StopLose = 0.005 default - means 0.50% 

TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50% 

Distanza = 0.002 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price

DistancaClosePending= 0.002 default -if ask go to another direction delete pending order

Hours= must be change to 0.25.
















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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Alwaysopen
Santi Quagliana
1 (1)
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor è un professionale EA il quale sarà sempre aperto. Userà diversi indicatori, tra cui il parabolic Sar. Attualmente è possibile fissare il numero di lotti (0.20 di defoult); Non usa Martingala, non usa grid o altri sistemi rischiosi. Provalo in demo. Ottimi risultati su tante coppie di scambi. Consiglio di non usarlo su leva altissima.
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The Power of Rsi
Santi Quagliana
Indicators
Powerful indicator that shows the strength of the individual currency. The higher it is, the stronger the currency, vice versa, the lower it is, the weaker it is. Trading Strategy N1: Open position on line crossings, if one crosses up and the other down, open position on the currency that is going up. Trading Strategy N2: Open position by buying the strongest currency and selling the weakest currency. In the settings, you can change the time frame, I use the default one (TIMEFRAME 1 HOUR) a
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Ea 13 Level MA Scalper and grid
Santi Quagliana
Experts
EA 13 Level Ma Scalper and grid, is an expert adivisor with which on the average of the "x" period, it calculates up to 13 levels set in the configuration by the user. for each level it is possible to set a grid multiplier you can see how it works in the screenshots I have attached. the expert can work on any time frame. Setting: Warning MAX TRADES IS THE MAX NUMBER OF LEVEL; in the example on the screenshots, I only set 3 levels so I set 3. if I had decided to buy or sell up to 10 levels, I wou
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
SELL HIGH BUY LOW - EURUSD - TIME FRAME 5 MINUTE Magic Number: 100 Lot type; Dynamic or Fixed   fix_lot: 0.01 Risk: 1.0 --> % of balance risk Slippage: 30 Use TP: True StopLose: 100 --> 100 point Percent: 0.0055 --> (0,55% from the ma_period200) PercentTP: 0.002 --> (-0.2% from the ma_period200) Max Trades: 1  MA_Method: linear weighted (the best) Ma_Period200: 200 (MA 200) Ma_Periodcurrent: 2 (MA current)
Ea Fibonacci
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Lot_Type : Dynamic or Fixed Lot IF fix Lot: 0.01 IF Dynamic RISK: 0.1% Slippage: 30 Bar: 3 ----> number of bars on which fibonacci works TP_FIBO : Target 23 or 38 or 50 or 61 or 100 or 161 or 261 or 423 Stop Lose MaxTrades: Number of Open Trades Fibonacci Ea, is an expert advisor with which at the number of bars chosen by the user, he finds the minimum price (Fibo 0) and the maximum price (Fibo 100); On these two levels, it calculates the remaining Fibo prices (23,38,50,61,161,261,423). If Ask
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Santi Quagliana
Experts
Professional EA. This EA has 3 ea's built in; You can choose whether to use the manual, the Classic, or Caramilla. The EA automatically identifies supports and resistances, in the time frame set by the number of 1 minute bars (7200 bars, in the default (5 days)); the EA will calculate the pivot, looking for the high, low, and close from the number of bars entered. It depends on the selected Ea (manual, caramilla, classic) it will calculate the support to open the long, and the resistance to op
EurUsd Turbo Profit
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
Crazy Breack
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Crazy Breack   Ea is performed for Eur Usd and Usd Jpy- i stay try it in all exchange.  Follow The Trend! Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising.  For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 20 of default StopLose = 0.0025 default - means 0.25%  TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50%  Equity=0.999 default - working in progress - isn't important Distanza = 0.0005 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price Hours - 0.25 - if use more than 1 order, t
Super Crazy Breack
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Super Crazy Breack   Ea is performed for Eur Usd and Usd Jpy- i stay try it in all exchange.  Follow The Trend! Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/09 - 2021/09) , surprising.  For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Use Buy LIMIT and Sell LIMIT Spreads = 20 of default StopLose = 0.0025 default - means 0.25%  TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50%  Equity=0.999 default - working in progress - isn't important Distanza = 0.0005 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price Hours -
Indicator Support and Resistence
Santi Quagliana
Indicators
Indicator Support and Resistence plain in your chart seven lines; Red line=Resistence 3. Red line=Resistence 2. Red line=Resistence 1. Yellow line= Pivot. Green line= Support 1. Green line= Support 2. Green line= Support 3. adattable in all timeframe (minute 1, minute   5, minute   15, minute   30, Hour 1, Hour 4,Day 1,Week 1,Mounth 1); Buy under support and sell over the resistence;
Swap Trend
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Hello, meet Swap trend. Swap Trend is a simple but effective ea. can be used in all exchanges. the EA reads the swap of the trade and determines if it is up trending or down trending. the results in the tests are extraordinary, try it yourself in the demo version. Make sure there is at least one positive Swap buy or sell and then test it. the swap is constantly changing, but in testing, it will use the current one. for this reason, it should not be tested over long periods.
NightTrade
Santi Quagliana
Experts
in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots. if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %. you can set the stoplose and takeprofit; by default they are set to 1.5%. you can set the time where the ea will calculate the support and resistance; I advise you to leave everything unchanged. happy trading everyone..
OneForAll
Santi Quagliana
Experts
in this ea you can choose between fixed or dynamic lots. if you choose fixed, set the desired lot; while if you choose dynamic, set the risk in %. you can set the time when the EA will calculate the supports and resistances; the ea will calculate the supports and resistances of the previous day's session. the operation has a time of 8 hours. at the eighth hour, the operation will be closed. I advise you to leave everything unchanged. happy trading everyone..
IA Always Open
Santi Quagliana
Experts
Hello, meet I-Always-Open; This EA (Expert Advisor) takes advantage of artificial intelligence; it can work on any pair, I have tested it over the last 365 days on several pairs with fixed lots of 0.01, and the result has always been positive on all trades. works 24 hours a day, and alternates, depending on the conditions, whether to stay long or short; important to set the opening and closing times of the Asian, European and American markets; happy trading
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John Winsome Munar
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John Winsome Munar 2022.05.18 19:33 
 

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Santi Quagliana
4194
Reply from developer Santi Quagliana 2022.08.05 09:29
Thanks a lot
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