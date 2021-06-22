Ea Statistic EurUsd GbpUsd UsdJpy

how it works: the ea reads the last closed bar monthly, weekly, daily, 4 hours, 1 hour, 30 minutes, 15 minutes.

it also reads the moving averages in the 30-minute time frames of: 5,10,20,50,100,200 periods).

It also reads 5 indicators with 1 hour timeframes.

It depends on the combination opens a Sell Stop or a Buy Stop at 0.20% of the price and eventually cancels the order if the price goes to the opposite side by 0.20%.

Tested on EurUsd, UsdGbp, UsdJpy for a period of 5 years with excellent results. on average he has a 60% payout.

It does not use grid, martingale or other dangerous systems. it has a take profit and a stop lose set at 0.5% of the price.

Set the Hours setting to 0.25 which equals 15 minutes, (so that it reads each new 15 minute bar).

Set Max Trades higher than 1, so that if you have an open pending order, in the event that the indicators or moving averages or the closing of the bars change, and therefore recognizes a new strategy, it can open a new pending order.

For Limitated Period, sale 30$!





Spreads = 10 of default - must be change

StopLose = 0.005 default - means 0.50%

TakeProfit = 0.005 default - means 0.50%

Distanza = 0.002 default - means when calcole signal open order at 0.05% of price

DistancaClosePending= 0.002 default -if ask go to another direction delete pending order

Hours= must be change to 0.25.