Big Drawdown Swap Hunter

Hello guys,

This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.

This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.

This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy.

Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades. Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP.

Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can start from 100USD use maximum leverage as possible.

If you want better results use more volatile currency pairs.

Never use this EA for negative swap trades.

choose sell or buy from settings.

But with the default settings you can catch every 10 pip movement in the currency. So it will not miss even 10pips.

This EA for long term trading like investment plan.

No need to worry about news or any such things. It will always make profits.





Don't waste your money for useless EA's try this one for once. If you want you can keep withdraw your profits weekly or keep it in the account.

No SL use.

If you have any question inbox me for more information.

Thank you.