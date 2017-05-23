Easy to handle and use. Only the basic functions and nothing excessive.

Due to simplicity of th algorithm integrated in the EA, it is suitable for virtually all Forex brokers. It can even be used on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and the like. It has also been tested on metals, stocks and many other instruments.

What is the algorithm inside the EA? First of all, it is a trader's find that allows using a unique the unique inefficiency of the market, which occurs only once in a while but gives stable profit all the time, as per my observations. Based on the price action analysis, the EA makes an informed decision on performing a trade during a calm on a highly volatile market. Only this trading method allowed obtaining good results for many years of testing.

It is recommended to use the EA on 5-30 minute timeframe on any currency pair with high liquidity.





Recommendations

Trading time : around the clock.

: around the clock. Timeframe : M5 - М30.

: M5 - М30. Pairs : any Forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD, stocks.

: any Forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD, stocks. Broker : it is recommended to choose a broker with low spreads.

: it is recommended to choose a broker with low spreads. Minimum deposit : 100 USD.

: 100 USD. Minimum Leverage: 1:100.





Advantages

The EA is ideally suited to work on different pairs in parallel and to complement the other Expert Advisors.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging No averaging.

Uses protection of funds using stop loss and take profit.

Suitable for most deposits.

It can be used on most known currency pairs and stocks.





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