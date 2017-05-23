Rocket FX

1

Easy to handle and use. Only the basic functions and nothing excessive.

Due to simplicity of th algorithm integrated in the EA, it is suitable for virtually all Forex brokers. It can even be used on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and the like. It has also been tested on metals, stocks and many other instruments.

What is the algorithm inside the EA? First of all, it is a trader's find that allows using a unique the unique inefficiency of the market, which occurs only once in a while but gives stable profit all the time, as per my observations. Based on the price action analysis, the EA makes an informed decision on performing a trade during a calm on a highly volatile market. Only this trading method allowed obtaining good results for many years of testing.

It is recommended to use the EA on 5-30 minute timeframe on any currency pair with high liquidity.


Recommendations

  • Trading time: around the clock.
  • Timeframe: M5 - М30.
  • Pairs: any Forex, cryptocurrencies, CFD, stocks.
  • Broker: it is recommended to choose a broker with low spreads.
  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD.
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100.


Advantages

  • The EA is ideally suited to work on different pairs in parallel and to complement the other Expert Advisors.
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging No averaging.
  • Uses protection of funds using stop loss and take profit.
  • Suitable for most deposits.
  • It can be used on most known currency pairs and stocks.


Parameters

  • CalcPeriod - the number of candles to calculate the volatility.
  • StartPeriod - the number of candles before the volatility.
  • PowerTrend - volatility strength.
  • Lots - volume.
  • TP - Take Profit.
  • SL - Stop Loss.
  • MagicNum - magic number to distinguish orders.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Johan Monge
816
Johan Monge 2019.02.05 23:10 
 

Ea not work

not orders

creator dont give answers.

VIRGIL MOLDOVAN
573
VIRGIL MOLDOVAN 2017.08.02 12:10 
 

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Руслан Кабиров
70
Руслан Кабиров 2017.06.02 19:43 
 

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