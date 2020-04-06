ChannelSurgeEA
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📌 Channel Line Breakout Advisor
The EA trades based on breakouts of channel lines (built on extremum points) and closes positions on reverse signals.
❌ Features:
-
No Martingale: Uses fixed lot size or risk-based calculation (RiskPercent), no volume increase after losses.
-
Scalping: Enters on channel line breakout (extremes dist1/dist2), exits on reverse signal.
-
Risk Management: Stop Loss (StopLoss), spread-blocking.
⚙️ EA Parameters
📈 dist2 (default = 21)
Period for long-term extremum calculation.
📌 Higher values → fewer signals (less sensitive).
✅ Example: dist2 = 21 → analyzes highs/lows over 21 bars.
📉 dist1 (default = 14)
Period for short-term extremum calculation.
📌 Lower values → higher sensitivity (may cause false signals).
✅ Example: dist1 = 14 → analyzes extremes over 14 bars.
⚙️ UseAutoLot (default = true)
Auto-lot calculation based on balance and risk (RiskPercent).
📌 If false → fixed lot (FixedLotSize).
💼 FixedLotSize (default = 0.2)
Manual lot size.
📊 RiskPercent (default = 1.0)
Risk percentage for auto-lot.
✅ Example: 1.0 = 1% risk.
🪄 MagicNumber (default = 12345)
Unique EA order identifier.
🔍 MaxSpread (default = 2000)
Max allowed spread (in points).
📌 Blocks trading if exceeded.
🚫 StopLoss (default = 0)
Stop Loss in points.
📌 0 = SL disabled.
📌 Usage Recommendations
💰 Account Requirements
-
Type: Any (ECN, Standard, Cent).
-
Leverage: 1:300+.
-
Recommended balance:
-
ECN/Standard: Min $500 (0.01 lot).
-
Cent account: Min $5000 (equivalent to 0.1 lot).
-
⚙️ Optimization
-
Timeframe: M5+.
-
Recommended M5 pairs:
GBPNZD, EURCAD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURJPY, AUDUSD (works on default settings).
-
Other pairs/timeframes: Requires optimization via attached set-file.
📉 Risk Management
-
Auto-lot (UseAutoLot = true): Set RiskPercent = 1.0–3.0% based on strategy aggressiveness.
-
Fixed lot: Use FixedLotSize = 0.01–0.1 (ECN), 0.1–1.0 (Cent).
-
Stop Loss: Configure according to strategy (e.g., 20–50 points).
🚨 Important Notes
-
Testing: Run forward tests before live trading.
-
Tip: Start with small volumes; increase risk gradually after verifying stability.
-
Entry quality: Higher timeframes → better entry quality.
🔗 Set-file for optimization: Download here