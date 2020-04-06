ChannelSurgeEA

📌 Channel Line Breakout Advisor

The EA trades based on breakouts of channel lines (built on extremum points) and closes positions on reverse signals.

❌ Features:

No Martingale: Uses fixed lot size or risk-based calculation (RiskPercent), no volume increase after losses.

Scalping: Enters on channel line breakout (extremes dist1/dist2), exits on reverse signal.

Risk Management: Stop Loss (StopLoss), spread-blocking.

⚙️ EA Parameters

📈 dist2 (default = 21)

Period for long-term extremum calculation.

📌 Higher values → fewer signals (less sensitive).

✅ Example: dist2 = 21 → analyzes highs/lows over 21 bars.

📉 dist1 (default = 14)

Period for short-term extremum calculation.

📌 Lower values → higher sensitivity (may cause false signals).

✅ Example: dist1 = 14 → analyzes extremes over 14 bars.

⚙️ UseAutoLot (default = true)

Auto-lot calculation based on balance and risk (RiskPercent).

📌 If false → fixed lot (FixedLotSize).

💼 FixedLotSize (default = 0.2)

Manual lot size.

📊 RiskPercent (default = 1.0)

Risk percentage for auto-lot.

✅ Example: 1.0 = 1% risk.

🪄 MagicNumber (default = 12345)

Unique EA order identifier.

🔍 MaxSpread (default = 2000)

Max allowed spread (in points).

📌 Blocks trading if exceeded.

🚫 StopLoss (default = 0)

Stop Loss in points.

📌 0 = SL disabled.

📌 Usage Recommendations

💰 Account Requirements

Type: Any (ECN, Standard, Cent).

Leverage: 1:300+.

Recommended balance: ECN/Standard: Min $500 (0.01 lot). Cent account: Min $5000 (equivalent to 0.1 lot).



⚙️ Optimization

Timeframe: M5+.

Recommended M5 pairs:

GBPNZD, EURCAD, EURNZD, CHFJPY, AUDCAD, EURJPY, AUDUSD (works on default settings).

Other pairs/timeframes: Requires optimization via attached set-file.

📉 Risk Management

Auto-lot (UseAutoLot = true): Set RiskPercent = 1.0–3.0% based on strategy aggressiveness.

Fixed lot: Use FixedLotSize = 0.01–0.1 (ECN), 0.1–1.0 (Cent).

Stop Loss: Configure according to strategy (e.g., 20–50 points).

🚨 Important Notes

Testing: Run forward tests before live trading.

Tip: Start with small volumes; increase risk gradually after verifying stability.

Entry quality: Higher timeframes → better entry quality.

🔗 Set-file for optimization: Download here

