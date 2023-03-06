Wave trend channel
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 6 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Provide ideas for trend trading.
Automatic calculation and generation of trend channels.
The channel line, also known as the pipeline line, is to draw a straight line parallel to the trend line in the opposite direction of the trend line, and the straight line crosses the highest or lowest price of the recent period. These two lines run the price in the middle and have obvious pipe or channel shapes.
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Cooperation QQ:556024"
Cooperation wechat:556024"
Cooperation email: 556024@qq.com"