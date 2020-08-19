Candlestick Pattern advance
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
There are 8 types of this indicator.
Consisted of
1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing
2. Morning and Evening Star
3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows
4. Three Inside Up and Down
5. Three Outside Up and Down
6. Bullish and Bearish Harami
7. Tweezers Top and Bottom
8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover
Signal Filter ::
1. The appearance of the candle stick
2. SMA
3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow
4. RSI
Notification ::
1. Via screen
2. Email
2. Phone
For trading
1. Scaling
2. Binary options
3. Forex