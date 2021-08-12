Renko bars builder
- Indicators
-
Navdeep SinghThe momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 August 2021
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab.
Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved.
Recommended usage
Parameters
- Bar length in points
- Bullish bar color
- Bearish bar color
- Bar width
Great indicator!