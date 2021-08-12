Renko bars builder

4.2

The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab.

Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved.

Recommended usage

As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entries & exits. 

Parameters

  • Bar length in points
  • Bullish bar color
  • Bearish bar color
  • Bar width
Reviews 8
Francisco Rayol
8293
Francisco Rayol 2023.10.11 19:44 
 

Great indicator!

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.04 22:35 
 

Excellent plugin for removing noise, it's a bit of a shame that after turning off MT4 and turning it on again, the data disappears and I have to wait for the new current data to be loaded. I haven't found any better option yet, that's why 5 stars

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2021.10.29 08:02 
 

You did a really great job. Perfect indicator, easy to install, works flawlessly. Thank you.

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ReTest Histogram ms
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the Blog for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications 
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5 (1)
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The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading.
IBB Candles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
IBB Candles is a tool that is based on the concept of Inverse Bollinger Bands. It compares price relative to state of the bands and plots candles with different colors defining the current state of the market i.e range | trend | strong trend. As the name suggests IBB(Inverse Bollinger Bands) is a technique which is completely different from the traditional Bollinger Bands and proves to be much more effective in analyzing market. This personal implementation makes this tool a more reliable optio
Volume in Range
Navdeep Singh
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Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Breaker Blocks
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Indicators
Market structures, Market balance, Range breakouts This tools helps to identify areas of market ranges, structures and plots colored boxes on breakout of those areas. User is given the option to receive alerts and notifications on the formation of the blocks. The tool has the ability to become an essential part of a technical trading system or even pure price action trading. Usage:- An essential tool for price action or technical traders.  More information in the blog
Fractal Cycles MT5
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Market Fractal Analysis, Fractal Swing, Market Flow Fractal Cycles looks for Similar Patterns in the Market that repeat themselves because of the Market Fractal Nature. These patterns are displayed with help of Graphical Objects and Alerts can be received on their arrival. Read the   Blog   for full information. Features:- Auto Detection of Patterns Customization for Color and Line Styles Alerts, Emails & Push Notifications
Candle Analysis MT5
Navdeep Singh
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50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in   Blog
Sideways Indicator
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
The indicator is designed to detect range market or consolidation areas on the chart. It does this by using the market volatility and price momentum. The indicator signals the start and stop of the range with icons on the chart and various  type of alerts options provided in the input settings. Usage: The indicator can be used to check the state of the market i.e. trending or ranging to make appropriate decision and use strategies designed for specific market state. Please see the attached video
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Print2D
89
Print2D 2025.03.20 20:40 
 

Terrible. I don't have bars.

Navdeep Singh
42273
Reply from developer Navdeep Singh 2025.03.21 02:55
You should have read the description before downloading this free indicator "The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab." It clearly states that bar are from "live data" when "input bar size" is formed
Francisco Rayol
8293
Francisco Rayol 2023.10.11 19:44 
 

Great indicator!

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.04 22:35 
 

Excellent plugin for removing noise, it's a bit of a shame that after turning off MT4 and turning it on again, the data disappears and I have to wait for the new current data to be loaded. I haven't found any better option yet, that's why 5 stars

Navdeep Singh
42273
Reply from developer Navdeep Singh 2023.04.08 07:08
MT4 doesn't store tick data so the indicator resets whenever it is reinitialized due to any reason. There are some possible ways to store data and avoid that is some cases, if got time will see what can be done in future.
thaibreaker535
39
thaibreaker535 2022.06.24 05:16 
 

Terrible indicator, constantly freezes my computer.

Navdeep Singh
42273
Reply from developer Navdeep Singh 2022.06.24 05:47
Are you sure it is this indicator that freezes your PC.
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 14:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wojciech
146
Wojciech 2021.10.29 08:02 
 

You did a really great job. Perfect indicator, easy to install, works flawlessly. Thank you.

marek1952
207
marek1952 2021.08.20 08:31 
 

super indicaror for scalping

lywer
179
lywer 2021.08.15 19:16 
 

very good indicator.but it does not work.i can see dhe indicator sometimes only for a very short period of time.most of the time i see only the vertical lines.

Navdeep Singh
42273
Reply from developer Navdeep Singh 2021.08.16 17:54
How is it very good and doesn't work at the same time. Please explain.
Share a screenshot if possible so i can rectify it.
Edit:- Try the new version. Display issue fixed.
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