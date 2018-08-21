BB Engulfing Bar

3.6

The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle.

For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.


Inputs

  • AlertOn - enable alerts
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts
  • PushAlert - enable push notification


Reviews 11
Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Evgeny Belyaev 2019.05.11 16:06 
 

Useful product. Thank you for posting for free.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 14:35 
 

Nice work

Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.11.05 12:54 
 

Too many bars not all are perfect.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Trend Reverting PRO
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
Indicators
" UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!" "Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible." The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend. Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart. WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO Helps reveal moments when the current trend may be losing streng
Pinbar MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
FREE
TrendReverting PRO MT5 v18
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
Trade with reliable buy & sell arrows! Download now  and see how it works !   High-Performance Signals Suitable for trend-following or trend trading Never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals This is   FREE / DEMO /   version and  works only on EURUSD M15, M5“  (demo version; no suffix/prefix brokers). Test it   FREE  now - see real results! TREND REVERTING PRO full version here :  Get accurate arrows on every setup! Trade safely - full version works on all symbols & tim
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BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
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Forex Trend Commander
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Indicators
" Forex Trend Commander – Trade Smarter, Trade Confidently! " Forex Trend Commander is a precision tool that filters out sideways markets, identifies real trends, and delivers clear, actionable entry signals – with no repainting, no recalculations, and no confusion . Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities. Forex Trend Commander changes that. With this tool, you can see exactly when to buy and sell , giving you the structure and disc
Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
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Inside Bar Indicator MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
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MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
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BB Engulfing Bar V2
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.57 (7)
Indicators
The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
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Outside Bar MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
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PinBarV1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
2 (1)
Indicators
Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
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Three Soldiers
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (2)
Indicators
The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
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Inside Bar Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.89 (9)
Indicators
This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
FREE
Trend Reverting PRO v47
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
Trade with reliable buy & sell arrows! Download now  and see how it works !   High-Performance Signals Suitable for trend-following or trend trading Never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals This is   FREE / DEMO /   version and  works only on EURUSD M15, M5“  (demo version; no suffix/prefix brokers). Test it   FREE  now - see real results! TREND REVERTING PRO  full version here :  Get accurate arrows on every setup! Trade safely - full version works on all symbols & ti
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ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
" Unlock Your Potential with ProTrading Arrow! " In trading, confidence comes from clarity, structure, and reliable signals . ProTrading Arrow is designed to give you exactly that – a tool to spot opportunities, filter out noise, and trade smartly, no matter your experience level. Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities or second-guess themselves. ProTrading Arrow changes that. With the right signals at the right time, you know exactl
DayTradingArrow v1
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Indicators
"THE REAL POWER OF MANUAL TRADING!" Like any system there are also losing signals, but on the other hand you can lock in profit from the market movement. DayTradingArrow v1 algorithm filters out market noise and gives exit signals, stop loss and trailing stop level. Stay on the safe side of the market and trade with confidence by getting DayTradingArrow v1 now ! Key Benefits Clear buy and sell signals for fast, confident decision-making Perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike Effect
Forex Trend Commander MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
3 (1)
Indicators
" Forex Trend Commander – Trade Smarter, Trade Confidently! " Forex Trend Commander is a precision tool that filters out sideways markets, identifies real trends, and delivers   clear, actionable entry signals   – with   no repainting, no recalculations, and no confusion . Many traders spend months chasing strategies, analyzing endless charts, and still miss opportunities. Forex Trend Commander changes that. With this tool, you can   see exactly when to buy and sell , giving you the structure
TrendReverting PRO MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
" UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!" "Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible." The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend. Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart. WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO Helps reveal moments when the   current trend may be losing stren
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 14:35 
 

Nice work

Elusive Pimpernel
182
Elusive Pimpernel 2021.11.05 12:54 
 

Too many bars not all are perfect.

yahyahamad
14
yahyahamad 2021.03.24 12:42 
 

IT'S good indicator

Domenico Tarantino
116
Domenico Tarantino 2021.03.23 23:34 
 

bene

forexva
124
forexva 2021.03.14 23:49 
 

Too many engulfing bars...not useful!

sarmat68
34
sarmat68 2020.07.05 08:35 
 

50/50.Через 10 ставок депозит 0.

Reuben Khaya
300
Reuben Khaya 2020.05.20 21:32 
 

Not good

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2019.08.04 22:54 
 

Some engulfing bar detected are mistakes!

Evgeny Belyaev
92459
Evgeny Belyaev 2019.05.11 16:06 
 

Useful product. Thank you for posting for free.

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.03.16 16:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.16 15:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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