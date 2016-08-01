PZ MACD Trader EA

4.13

This EA is a flexible and powerful metatrader expert advisor that trades using the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. It can trade using the MACD indicator alone, or donchian breakouts confirmed by the MACD indicator from any timeframe. Additionally, it offers a martingale feature and forex session filters.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable settings
  • Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
  • Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Implements a martingale feature
  • Filter trading by forex sessions
  • Built-in money management

The EA implements two different entry strategies:

  • Trade MACD naked signals
  • Trade breakouts confirmed by MACD readings from any timeframe of your choosing

Also, the EA implements four different behaviors:

  • Regular: Buy on bullish signals and sell on bearish signals
  • Inverse: Sell on bullish signals and buy on signals crossovers
  • Only buy: Buy on bullish signals and disregard bearish signals
  • Only sell: Sell on bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

Lastly, the EA implements four different money management modes:

  • Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
  • Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
  • Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
  • Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade

Input Parameters

When loading the expert to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters. Don't despair if you think they are too many, because parameters are grouped into self-explanatory blocks. Each functional parameter is explained below.

    • MACD Settings - Enter the fast ema, slow ema and signal sma for the MACD indicator. You can also choose the timeframe upon which the MACD is loaded, which is especially useful if your intention is to trade breakouts. This allows you for instance to trade H1 breakouts confirmed by the D1 MACD Indicator, or any other timeframe of your choosing.
    • Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
    • Trading Settings - This block decides how the EA trades. You can decide trading direction and type of entry. If you choose the strict mode, the EA will enter trades only using MACD signals. If you choose the breakouts mode, the EA will trade donchian breakouts filtered by the MACD indicator. The breakout period is also customizable.
    • Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Optionally, trades can be closed on opposite MACD signals.
    • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
    • EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.

    What to expect

    This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.

        Author

        Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

        Reviews 13
        Albalalush
        36
        Albalalush 2021.07.07 17:28 
         

        So far, so good. Easy setup and so far positive results.

        punc369
        34
        punc369 2021.06.18 11:39 
         

        Yes, very useful EA. Appreciate your effort and kindness .Thank you very much !

        Fernando Alonso
        1055
        Fernando Alonso 2021.03.07 21:06 
         

        Godd

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        Filter:
        AscendCapital
        2364
        AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:24 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        jamfrix
        100
        jamfrix 2023.09.11 21:13 
         

        hola,¿ que quiere decir con " trailing-stop en % " ?

        Albalalush
        36
        Albalalush 2021.07.07 17:28 
         

        So far, so good. Easy setup and so far positive results.

        punc369
        34
        punc369 2021.06.18 11:39 
         

        Yes, very useful EA. Appreciate your effort and kindness .Thank you very much !

        太郎 川戸
        18
        太郎 川戸 2021.05.04 11:29 
         

        消した

        adnanadnan
        824
        adnanadnan 2021.04.10 14:14 
         

        deleted

        Fernando Alonso
        1055
        Fernando Alonso 2021.03.07 21:06 
         

        Godd

        David Nunn
        582
        David Nunn 2021.02.24 20:33 
         

        I'm a bit confused by the choices of strategy. What is meant by "Trade MACD naked signals"? Does that mean when the signal crosses the histogram or when the signal (or histogram) crosses the zero line? It would be nice if both were possible although I'd prefer a signal/histogram cross. A grid option would be nice addition too! Thanks Arturo and keep up the good work!

        Wichai Chomvijit
        1128
        Wichai Chomvijit 2020.12.11 15:54 
         

        Good EA.

        Fernando F. Souto
        523
        Fernando F. Souto 2020.05.31 06:02 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        testerazer
        37
        testerazer 2019.11.05 16:49 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        IAPERI FONSECA DE MOURA
        158
        IAPERI FONSECA DE MOURA 2019.09.26 23:14 
         

        testando e assim que instalei já começou a trabalhar, muio bom pois os outros esperavam demorando muito, parabéns, esta funcionando bem em euro/usd no tempo M15 ,se continuar bom aumento as estrelas!

        pnutfx503
        1529
        pnutfx503 2018.11.06 07:19 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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