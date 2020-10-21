BeST RevEngEmaRsi Strategy MT5

BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy is an MT5 Indicator that is based on the indicator RevEngEMARSI by Giorgos Siligardos that was presented in his article "Reverse Engineering RSI (II)" (TASC_Aug 2003) as a new variation of his inverse-RSI indicator and which transforms the Exponential moving average of RSI into a curve in the price graph, simplifying the price projection method and improving its visual representation.
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy while implementing the crossings with its Moving Average produces a complete and standalone trading system of impressive results.

The Indicator comes with a new enhanced Real Time Updated Info and Statistics Panel that can improve its overall performance.
You can Maximize its potentiality by using our FREE OFFER for everyone who purchased the product that is a very useful Multi-Scanner Indicator displaying
% Success Ratio and Profit Factor (P/L) in order to find the most promising trading setups (Symbols and Timeframes).
BeST_RevEngEMARSI Strategy Indicator
  • Draws definite Buy and Sell Arrows after each valid cross of RevEngEMARSI and its MA
  • Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non- backpainting
  • Displays a real-time updated Info and Statistics Panel
  • Has fully customizable colors, sizes & distances of all Chart objects
  • Implements all MT5 Alerts for the Entry Signals 

Inputs

Basic Settings

  • EMA LB Period
  • Wilder (RSI) LB Period
  • MA_RevEngEMARSI LB Period
  • MA_RevEngEMARSI Method
  • Line features of RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color
  • Line features of MA_RevengEMARSI – Style, Width, Color

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate (all false by default)


Graphical Settings - for selecting the color, size and distances of drawn objects

Arrows Settings – for  controlling  Entry arrows’ features

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry points MT5 Alerts


For EA Developers

  • Buy Arrows:    Buffer = 2
  • Sell Arrows:    Buffer = 3







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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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