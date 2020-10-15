Gm Vwap Point

VWAP is an intraday calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading in relation to its weighted average volume for the day. Day traders also use VWAP to assess market direction and filter out trading signals.

This indicator is used to analyze and calculate the Vwap from a certain point on the graph, which is widely used to analyze the beginning of a movement of the price relationship with the volume.





- Multi Vwaps on the same chart, placed automatically;





- Support for Ticks Volume and Real Volume;





- Can be used in Forex;





- Time to update the vwaps;





- Selectable colors;





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