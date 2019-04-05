Hunter trend
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading
Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities.
How to Trade with this Tool:
- Signals may appear when a candlestick forms.
- Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick.
- Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction.
- In this case, for 1-2 minutes.
- A blue dot indicates a buy signal upwards, while a red dot indicates a sell signal downwards.