Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading

Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities.

How to Trade with this Tool:

Signals may appear when a candlestick forms. Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick. Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction. In this case, for 1-2 minutes. A blue dot indicates a buy signal upwards, while a red dot indicates a sell signal downwards.



