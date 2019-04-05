Hunter trend

Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading

Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities.

How to Trade with this Tool:

  1. Signals may appear when a candlestick forms.
  2. Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick.
  3. Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction.
  4. In this case, for 1-2 minutes.
  5. A blue dot indicates a buy signal upwards, while a red dot indicates a sell signal downwards.


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Indicators
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