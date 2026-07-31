MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands MT5

OVERVIEW

MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands is a high-performance trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built to solve the most persistent challenge in technical analysis: filtering market noise from genuine price movement.

Unlike standard Bollinger Bands or Keltner Channels that rely on fixed lookback periods, MAK Adaptive Momentum Bands uses the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER) to continuously and automatically adjust its sensitivity to current market conditions. The engine speeds up during clean, directional trends to capture maximum move potential, and slows down during choppy consolidation to suppress false signals — all without any manual intervention.

WHY MAK ADAPTIVE MOMENTUM BANDS?

Self-Calibrating Baseline The adaptive engine continuously analyzes price efficiency in real time, causing the midline to behave as a dynamic and reliable support/resistance level that responds to actual market structure rather than fixed math.

Asymmetric Volatility Bands ATR-based upper and lower bands expand and contract with real-time volatility, providing clear breakout targets and logical stop-loss placement on every bar.

Always-On Trend Engine A unique latching logic ensures the indicator is never in a neutral or ambiguous state. The market is always defined as either Bullish or Bearish, with color-coded candles making the current condition immediately visible.

Professional Analytics Dashboard An on-chart metrics panel displays institutional-grade data including the live Efficiency Ratio value, Band Width percentage, and Rate of Change (ROC) — giving traders objective context for every signal.

KEY FEATURES

  • 10 Professional Color Templates — Midnight, Cyberpunk, Gold, and 7 more premium themes
  • Visual Entry Signals — Clear LONG and SHORT labels printed directly on trend reversals
  • Multi-Asset Compatibility — Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto
  • Full Alert System — Real-time push notifications and sound alerts on signal generation
  • Optimized Performance — Lightweight, efficient code with no platform slowdown

HOW TO USE

Entry — Buy: Wait for candles to turn Cyan and a LONG label to appear. This confirms the adaptive engine has latched into a bullish state with sufficient efficiency to justify a position.

Entry — Sell: Wait for candles to turn Magenta and a SHORT label to appear. This confirms a bearish latch with real directional momentum behind the move.

Exit: Use the trailing midline or the opposite band as a dynamic exit and profit target. Both levels update bar by bar with current volatility.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Parameter Description
Base Length Core lookback period for the adaptive engine
ATR Length Lookback period for volatility band calculation
Band Smoothing Reduces noise and jitter in band movement
Upper Multiplier Controls width of the upper band
Lower Multiplier Controls width of the lower band
Display Mode Toggle between full bands, midline only, or trail view
Dashboard Style Select from 10 premium visual themes


RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Timeframe: M15 and above; H1 and H4 recommended for swing setups
  • Best Assets: Trending instruments — Forex majors, XAUUSD, major indices
  • Account Type: ECN or RAW spread accounts produce the cleanest band calculations
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted alert delivery and real-time monitoring

DEVELOPED BY MUHAMMAD ALI KOLACHI — MAK LABS Building precision tools for the serious retail trader.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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PROFESSIONAL-GRADE GRID ENGINE MAK Grid Pro was engineered from the ground up to provide traders with a highly adaptable and risk-aware grid trading environment capable of operating across multiple market conditions. Traditional grid systems often suffer from rigid spacing, static risk assumptions, and poor adaptation to changing volatility. MAK Grid Pro addresses these limitations through an integrated framework that combines volatility-responsive grid deployment, trend-aware filtering, dyna
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