Enhanced Heiken Ashi Indicator
- Indicators
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David Ben SvaiterI've been an MQL5 developer for years, creating customized solutions for companies and investors. I have over 40 years in Information Security, as well as being a developer of .NET (VB and C#), MS-SQL, SQLite and ASMx32 and x64 solutions.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 24 January 2024
- Activations: 5
- Different Views of the Same Data: HAshi-E can plot not only the traditional Heiken-Ashi candles, but also Lines, Histogram, and Bars.
- Custom colors in a Heat Map mode: HAshi-E does not rely on only two colors but FOUR to provide a kind of heat map, making it easy for users to detect the trend's strength.
- Line on the Chart with unique Width and Offset: HAshi-E stands out from the traditional Heiken Ashi chart because it doesn't overshadow the assets' original candles if you use COLORLINE mode! You can configure HAshi-E (Chart version) to display a line with a considerable width setting and shift it up or down from the candles. A new and comfortable way to get Heiken Ashi on your charts.
- No more overshadowed candles: Most people claim that Heiken-Ashi candles are difficult to interpret and overshadow the original candles. With our Hashi-E (chart version), you can get the colors of the HA heat map over the original candles with user-configured width for easier viewing.
Easy Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs): HAshi-E extends into the domain of Expert Advisors, offering a distinct advantage for automated trading strategies supported by traditional Heiken-Ashi indicators, that is, the inclusion of the main Heiken fields (body and wicks), as well our color field that simplifies the implementation of the strategy that hinges on-trend color changes. This seamless and efficient integration enhances EAs' capabilities in trend analysis.
OBS: if you prefer HASHI-E in a separate window, you will find it here in the Market.