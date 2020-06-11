Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner MT5

This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator for MT5 alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average color (trend) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market.

Can monitor every time frame, from M1 to MN, and sends you a real-time alert when a color change has been identified. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.

The indicator includes an interactive panel. When you click on a signal in the panel a new chart with the symbol and time frame in question will be opened. Please see screenshot below.

Option to delay the alert one or more bars in order to confirm the color (trend) change.

The indicator can write the signals to a text file or to global variables which both can b e used by an Expert Advisor (EA) for auto trading.



The description and explanation of the input parameters can be found here.

Important

Please note that due to the multi functionality neither buy/sell advice nor lines and arrows will be drawn on the chart where the indicator has been installed. An arrow showing the Fractals will be drawn on the chart which will be opened by clicking on a signal in the panel.

It is highly advisable to put the indicator on a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the scanner.