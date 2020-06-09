Gold Binary Signal
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator for binary options and scalping in the forex markets
recommended expiration time 1-2 candles time frames to M30
signals when a blue dot appears it is a buy
signal when the red dot appears signals appear with a candle signals do not disappear
the indicator is developed on an exclusive algorithm you will not find this anywhere
It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases