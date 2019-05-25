Magic Volumes

This is the first out of a series of two indicators from the magic series.

This indicator is Magic Volumes, this is the Indicator at the Bottom in the screenshot.

The indicator plots up to 30 instruments and visualizes events like:

  • Time, Start, End and Duration of the events.
  • Levels of activity in the form of Tick Volumes.
  • Patterns.
  • Time Cycles.

What normally remains hidden between charts, will now be revealed in the blink of an eye.

The need of an economic calendar becomes obsolete, simply because the activity of the instruments combined, will reflect market activity.

Tick Volumes will reveal when the heat starts, ends, as well as the intensity of the event, frontrunners, 

This Indicator can not really be tested in the tester because it needs multiple feeds, of multiple instruments at the same time.


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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
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5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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