Colored candles and patterns MT5

Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement, or its turn. Using the Colored candles and patterns indicator, such candles are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it colors the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles turn green and bearish candles turn red. The greater the strength of the bulls or bears, the brighter the color. If desired, the colors can be changed. In addition, this indicator not only colors candles, but also shows well-known candle patterns (for example, Bearish Engulfing , Doji, Tweezers and others ...). It is possible to configure alerts so as not to miss any important candle on the chart.



