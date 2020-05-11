Colored candles and patterns MT5
- Indicators
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Some candles have a strong tendency to continue the movement, or its turn. Using the Colored candles and patterns indicator, such candles are clearly visible. This indicator calculates the parameters of each candle, as well as its volume, and after that it colors the candles depending on its strength and direction. Bullish candles turn green and bearish candles turn red. The greater the strength of the bulls or bears, the brighter the color. If desired, the colors can be changed. In addition, this indicator not only colors candles, but also shows well-known candle patterns (for example, Bearish Engulfing, Doji, Tweezers and others ...). It is possible to configure alerts so as not to miss any important candle on the chart.
The indicator works on any currency pair and timeframe. It helps to analyze the price movement, as well as the moments of entry into the transaction. More accurate signals are generated on large time frames.
Parameters
- History - the number of candles in the story for analysis and coloring;
- Minimum length candle - the minimum length of the analyzed candle;
- PeriodADX - period of the ADX indicator;
- ADX and high-low relation - dependence of the ADX indicator and the minimum candle length;
- CountCandlesVolume - the number of candles to compare the volume (if 0 is specified, the volume of the candle is not analyzed);
- StrongSignalAlert - when enabled, alerts will be displayed if the last closed candle is strong (has the color ColorBuy3 or ColorSell3);
- VeryStrongSignalAlert - when enabled, alerts will be displayed if the last closed candlestick is very strong;
- EnablePatternVolumes - enable volume analysis when searching for candlestick patterns;
- CountCandlesLength - the number of candles in the history for the analysis of candlestick patterns;
- EnablePatternAlert - enable alerts when the candlestick model appears;
- MinPatternForce - minimum signal strength of the candlestick model for the appearance of an alert (1-3);
- ColorBuy1 - color of weak bullish candles;
- ColorBuy2 - color of bullish candles of medium strength;
- ColorBuy3 - color of strong bullish candles;
- ColorBuy4 - the color of the strongest bullish candles;
- ColorSell1 - color of weak bearish candles;
- ColorSell2 - color of bearish candles of medium strength;
- ColorSell3 - color of strong bearish candles;
- ColorSell4 - the color of the strongest bearish candles;
- CandlesWidth - the color of the candles;
- PatternNameDistance - the distance between the candle and the name to display the names of patterns on the chart.
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