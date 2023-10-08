Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT5
- Indicators
-
Amir AtifI have been a programmer for 18 years and a trader for 14 years.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 8 October 2023
- Activations: 15
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart.
This panel scans the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break) with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).
Download Demo here (Scans only M1 and M6)
Settings description here
MT4 version here
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner features:
- Real time monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time.
- Scan for price hitting lower and upper bands, BB squeeze, and price break out of the squeeze.
- Showing of price position relative to bands on dashboard buttons.
- Deep Scan mode to scan all market watch symbols in a chosen timeframe.
- Supports all 21 timeframes of Metatrader 5 platform.
- You can choose between 3 alert modes:
- Single symbol and timeframe
- Multiple timeframes of a symbol
- Multiple symbols for a timeframe
- Quick review of signals on the same chart by clicking on signal buttons.
- Easy setup and arrange of symbols in any order with any instrument that your broker provides.
- Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
Some Notes:
- The bolinger bands dashboard displays five signals with five colors. Light blue and light red for price hitting upper and lower bands of Bollinger bands, yellow color indicate squeezed bands, deep blue, and deep red are for Bolinger bands breakout immediately after bands squeeze.
- If you want to monitor more than 28 instruments you can load the indicator on another chart with different "Unique ID" in the settings and set different symbols for it.
- The symbols that you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the indicator or load a new symbol in the BB dashboard it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.