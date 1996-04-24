AB TrapRadar

How it works

An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs:

– Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of.

– Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait.

– Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its range) drives back through the level. Slow drifts back do not qualify.

– Confirmation — price closes beyond the origin of the fake move, leaving trapped positions underwater.

Every confirmed trap is graded A/B/C from breakout volume, displacement magnitude and higher-timeframe alignment, and the failed-breakout origin is drawn as a re-entry zone with a projected target.

Marketplace description