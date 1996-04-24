AB TrapRadar
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How it works
An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs:
– Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of.
– Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait.
– Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its range) drives back through the level. Slow drifts back do not qualify.
– Confirmation — price closes beyond the origin of the fake move, leaving trapped positions underwater.
Every confirmed trap is graded A/B/C from breakout volume, displacement magnitude and higher-timeframe alignment, and the failed-breakout origin is drawn as a re-entry zone with a projected target.
Marketplace description
|
Every fakeout you have ever been caught in was engineered — a level made obvious, a breakout that pulled traders in, and a violent reversal that ran their stops. TrapRadar detects that exact four-stage sequence in real time: bait level, volume-confirmed breakout, displacement reversal, structural confirmation. No single-candle “pin bar” guesswork; a trap only prints when participation was actually trapped (relative volume confirms it) and the reversal was violent (displacement-grade candles only). Every trap is graded A/B/C by volume, displacement and higher-timeframe alignment, with staged alerts so you can strike at the spring or wait for confirmation. Turn the market's oldest trick into your entry model. Non-repainting, EA-ready.