Investing Technical Analysis Ind

This indicator provides the technical overview using following tools:

Pivot Points Technical Indicators Moving Averages

Pivot Points are calculated using five different methods:

Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DeMark

With the technical indicator, you can find the trading signals using the combination of different indicators. It supports the following technical indicators:

RSI Stochastic Stochastic RSI MACD ADX CCI ATR Ultimate Oscillator ROC Bull/Bear Power

Moving Averages is used to find the direction of the trend using multiple Moving Average indicators. It calculates using the following rules:

· Ask < MA, it is SELL

· Bid > MA, it is BUY

· Ask > MA > Bid, it is None (no signal)

After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart:

Pivot point levels Technical indicators, their values and the signal generated from them. Buy and Sell count Summary: Conclusion Multiple MAs arranged by their method Buy and Sell count Summary: Conclusion

You can hide all the information displayed in the chart by setting false to Display on Display Setting.